Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stan Nze & Rita Dominic Star in New Crime Drama “The Trade” | See the Trailer

It’s another Jade Osiberu film. On January 13, “The Trade” will finally hit the big screen, and it promises to be action-packed.

“The Trade Movie is a story about a notoriously cunning kidnapper, who has ravaged the southern part of Nigeria for over a decade. Will he get caught?” the official synopsis reads.

Blossom Chukwujekwu plays the lead role, and the film’s cast also includes Stan Nze, Rita Dominic, Ali Nuhu, Nengi Adoki, Waje, Chiwetalu Agu, Uru Eke, Gideon Okeke, Denola Grey, Charles Inojie, Mercy Aigbe, Abayomi Alvin, Dr. Sid, Francis Odega, Chimezie Imo, Kelechi Udegbe, Yemi Solade, Francis Onwochei, Angel Unigwe, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Stephanie Isuma (Calabar Chic), and Shawn Faqua who plays the role of a police officer named Charles.

Jade Osiberu directed and produced the crime drama, which was co-produced by David Musa.

Here’s the trailer for the forthcoming film: