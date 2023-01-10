Connect with us

Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stan Nze & Rita Dominic Star in New Crime Drama "The Trade" | See the Trailer

Watch the action-packed trailer for "Kings of Jo'burg" Season 2

"The Resilience of a Sickle Cell Warrior": Watch Toyin Adesola share her Story on Koko Kolango's “Colours Of Life”

Binge Watch All Episodes of the New Web Series “Eat Love Heartbreak”

A Must-Try Potatoes & Eggs Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

Watch Adesua Etomi-Wellington Answer 13 Random Questions in New Vlog

Bella Shmurda talks Starting Out, Meeting Olamide & Stardom #WithChude | Watch

Catch "Far From Home" stars Gbubemi, Mike & Tomi in this episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

Kizz Daniel releases Visuals for "RTID (Rich Till I Die)"

Tolani Baj travelled to Cape Town for the First Time & Here’s How it Went

Published

37 mins ago

 on

It’s another Jade Osiberu film. On January 13, “The Trade” will finally hit the big screen, and it promises to be action-packed.

“The Trade Movie is a story about a notoriously cunning kidnapper, who has ravaged the southern part of Nigeria for over a decade. Will he get caught?” the official synopsis reads.

Blossom Chukwujekwu plays the lead role, and the film’s cast also includes Stan Nze, Rita Dominic, Ali Nuhu, Nengi Adoki, Waje, Chiwetalu Agu, Uru Eke, Gideon Okeke, Denola Grey, Charles Inojie, Mercy Aigbe, Abayomi Alvin, Dr. Sid, Francis Odega, Chimezie Imo, Kelechi Udegbe, Yemi Solade, Francis Onwochei, Angel Unigwe, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Stephanie Isuma (Calabar Chic), and Shawn Faqua who plays the role of a police officer named Charles.

Jade Osiberu directed and produced the crime drama, which was co-produced by David Musa.

Here’s the trailer for the forthcoming film:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Trade (@thetrademovie)

