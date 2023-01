Nigerian music heartthrob Rotimi dazzled in the live performance of his hit single, “Make You Say” on Glitch Sessions.

The RnB star reached into his repertoire of musical dexterity to render this spellbinding performance. Starting off with the silky smooth vibe we have all come to associate with his act, Rotimi switched it up to power through a beautifully energetic performance.

Watch the performance here: