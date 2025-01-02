Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Celebrate the New Year in Regal Afrocentric Style, Have a Look

Connect with us

Channelling the spirit of royalty with a touch of ancestral pride, Rotimi and Vanessa usher in the new year clad in stunning pieces from celebrated Nigerian fashion houses. Their family portrait, bathed in the warm glow of new beginnings, is a testament to their enduring love story and deep appreciation for heritage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Rotimi, a picture of elegance, embodies the timeless sophistication of the Nigerian agbada. Tailored to perfection by ATAFO, the agbada’s rich folds drape nicely around him, creating a powerful silhouette. Their son, Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho mirroring his father’s poise, complements the look in a miniature agbada of his own.

Vanessa, meanwhile, stuns in a show-stopping boubou and bodycon set from Wanni Fuga‘s SS25 Collection. The vibrant ensemble, a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style, flatters her form with its bold silhouette and exquisite craftsmanship.

Their daughter, Imani Enioluwa Akinosho a vision of pure joy, echoes her mother’s elegance in a matching outfit, showcasing the heartwarming connection between the two.

Rotimi and Vanessa’s family pictures transcend the realm of fashion; they offer a powerful narrative of love, family, and cultural connection. Their decision to adorn themselves in Nigerian labels is a subtle yet powerful tribute to their heritage, a reminder of the roots that ground them.

This love story beautifully weaves together the threads of intercontinental glamour and African heritage, a testament to the universality of love and the enduring power of tradition. More than photos, these frozen moments celebrate cultural pride with declarations of love reverberating from Hollywood to Tanzania and Nigeria. The Akinoshos have us all swooning again.

Remember when they first did this? Check it out here.

 

CREDITS

BellaStylista Couple: @vanessamdee × @rotimi
Outfits: @atafo__ × @wannifuga
Creative Team: @impakvisualz × @_wheretheproof

