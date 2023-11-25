For The 1st Time, Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Reveal Their Adorable Children To The World | WATCH

Nigerian-American actor and singer — Olurotimi Akinosho, known professionally as Rotimi, and his heartthrob — Tanzanian singer, rapper, television personality and radio host — Vanessa Mdee broke the internet upon revealing the highly anticipated faces of their adorable children — Seven Adeoluwa & Imani Enioluwa, for the first time.

Their viral video reveal features the family strutting hand-in-hand on camera, dressed in regal indigenous outfits: an opulent WANNI FUGA Bouobou is complemented with embellished ATAFO Agbada and Fila, paired with leopard print Louboutin shoes and velvet Fendi kiddies shoes.

Vanessa rocked her elegant boubou with a braided luxe silk satin headband from the same brand — WANNI FUGA. She had an ombre curly hair beneath it which she paired with a “peng” earth-toned facebeat and simple jewellery. Rotimi had on tinted lenses, bracelets and tiny lobe danglers that elevated his outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rotimi (@rotimi)

ICYDK, Rotimi is best known for his role as Darius Morrison on the Starz series — Boss, and as Andre Coleman on Power. He also has a vibrant music career with hit songs like Make You Say. Vanessa Hau Mdee is popularly known for being the first-ever Tanzanian MTV VJ.

Swipe the carousel below for more of their family pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rotimi (@rotimi)

Credits

Muses: @rotimi & @vanessamdee

Photography: @leslieandrewsphoto

Hairstyling: @kekehair

Hair cut: @hazo_haze

Makeup Artistry: @tomilolaofbiggles

Ro & Seven’s Looks are custom @maiatafo @atafo__ sourced by @ladivamillen

Vee & Imani’s Looks are @wannifuga

Ro and Vee’s Shoes @louboutinworld

Seven and Imani’s shoes @fendi

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle