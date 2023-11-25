Beauty
For The 1st Time, Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Reveal Their Adorable Children To The World | WATCH
Nigerian-American actor and singer — Olurotimi Akinosho, known professionally as Rotimi, and his heartthrob — Tanzanian singer, rapper, television personality and radio host — Vanessa Mdee broke the internet upon revealing the highly anticipated faces of their adorable children — Seven Adeoluwa & Imani Enioluwa, for the first time.
Their viral video reveal features the family strutting hand-in-hand on camera, dressed in regal indigenous outfits: an opulent WANNI FUGA Bouobou is complemented with embellished ATAFO Agbada and Fila, paired with leopard print Louboutin shoes and velvet Fendi kiddies shoes.
Vanessa rocked her elegant boubou with a braided luxe silk satin headband from the same brand — WANNI FUGA. She had an ombre curly hair beneath it which she paired with a “peng” earth-toned facebeat and simple jewellery. Rotimi had on tinted lenses, bracelets and tiny lobe danglers that elevated his outfit.
ICYDK, Rotimi is best known for his role as Darius Morrison on the Starz series — Boss, and as Andre Coleman on Power. He also has a vibrant music career with hit songs like Make You Say. Vanessa Hau Mdee is popularly known for being the first-ever Tanzanian MTV VJ.
Credits
Muses: @rotimi & @vanessamdee
Photography: @leslieandrewsphoto
Hairstyling: @kekehair
Hair cut: @hazo_haze
Makeup Artistry: @tomilolaofbiggles
Ro & Seven’s Looks are custom @maiatafo @atafo__ sourced by @ladivamillen
Vee & Imani’s Looks are @wannifuga
Ro and Vee’s Shoes @louboutinworld
Seven and Imani’s shoes @fendi