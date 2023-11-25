Connect with us

Beauty BN TV Culture Living Music News Style Sweet Spot

For The 1st Time, Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Reveal Their Adorable Children To The World | WATCH

Beauty Style

Shatu Garko — The World's 1st National Pageant Winning Hijabi Is The Teen Cover Star For GO Lifestyle

Beauty BN TV Music Style

ICYMI: Turquoise Looked Good On Tasha Cobbs Leonard At The GMA Dove Awards, Check It Out.

Beauty Music News Style

Di'Ja Is Back With A New EP & You Will Love These Stunning Shots From Her Cover Shoot

Beauty BN TV Living Music Style

What Happens When Gwen Stefani & Jackie Aina Meet Up For Rapid Fire? Find Out Here

Beauty Nollywood Style

Lilian Afegbai Will Show You How To Channel That Baddie-Aesthetic 7 Days A Week

Beauty Events Promotions Style

MAC Cosmetics Unveils Stunning Makeup for Lisa Folawiyo's Fashion Show

Beauty Events Style

The 72nd Miss Universe Rocked A Girdled South African Masterpiece For Her Final Walk In El Salvador

Beauty Style

Mitchel Ihezue Was Stunning at the Miss Universe Preliminary Competition

Beauty Style

Beauty Etsanyi Tukura Will Show You How To Relish A Lifestyle Of Fashion On This Week In Style

Beauty

For The 1st Time, Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Reveal Their Adorable Children To The World | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Nigerian-American actor and singer  Olurotimi Akinosho, known professionally as Rotimi, and his heartthrob Tanzanian singer, rapper, television personality and radio host Vanessa Mdee broke the internet upon revealing the highly anticipated faces of their adorable children — Seven Adeoluwa & Imani Enioluwa, for the first time.

Their viral video reveal features the family strutting hand-in-hand on camera, dressed in regal indigenous outfits: an opulent WANNI FUGA Bouobou is complemented with embellished ATAFO Agbada and Fila, paired with leopard print Louboutin shoes and velvet Fendi kiddies shoes.

Vanessa rocked her elegant boubou with a braided luxe silk satin headband from the same brand WANNI FUGA. She had an ombre curly hair beneath it which she paired with a “peng” earth-toned  facebeat and simple jewellery. Rotimi had on tinted lenses, bracelets and tiny lobe danglers that elevated his outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rotimi (@rotimi)

ICYDK, Rotimi is best known for his role as Darius Morrison on the Starz series Boss, and as Andre Coleman on Power. He also has a vibrant music career with hit songs like Make You Say. Vanessa Hau Mdee is popularly known for being the first-ever Tanzanian MTV VJ.

Swipe the carousel below for more of their family pictures:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rotimi (@rotimi)

Credits

Muses: @rotimi & @vanessamdee

Photography: @leslieandrewsphoto

Hairstyling: @kekehair

Hair cut: @hazo_haze

Makeup Artistry: @tomilolaofbiggles

Ro & Seven’s Looks are custom @maiatafo @atafo__ sourced by @ladivamillen

Vee & Imani’s Looks are @wannifuga

Ro and Vee’s Shoes @louboutinworld

Seven and Imani’s shoes @fendi

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php