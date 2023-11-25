Chef Tolu Eros Joins Toke Makinwa on this Episode of “Toke Moments”

Toke Makinwa’s guest on this episode of her popular talk show “Toke Moments” is Chef Tolu Eros of ILE EROS.

In this episode, Tolu and Toke catch up on their friendship. Tolu talks about his time away from Nigeria, how the pandemic changed a lot for him, his drive to make Nigerian food more internationally recognised, how he started, how he set up his business in Hollywood, managing his restaurant remotely, and lots more.

Watch: