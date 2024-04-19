Here is What We Know About Toke Makinwa’s New Fragrance Collection

We can’t deny that style star Toke Makinwa is a multi-talented and multi-passionate entrepreneur. Most recently, she announced a partnership to expand her skincare line “Glow by TM” and continues to make great strides with her fashion brand TM-Luxury and now a beauty line called Toke Makinwa Beauty. Gearing to launch on the 28th of April, Toke Makinwa has released the first official shots for her fragrance collection called “Dive” and “Vogue” a unisex fragrance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Sharing the details of the fragrance in an Instagram post, she said;

Let’s get to know Dive shall we?????

DIVE. Eau de Parfum is a distinguished fragrance of power created to tease your entire sensory experience with pink pepper, blackcurrant and grapefruit as opening notes. In the heart of the perfume are rose, jasmine, asparagus and pineapple for an irresistible experience and cedar, vanilla, amber and patchouli finish off this work of art.

Your everyday scent,

Floral but with a tinge of Soice

Comes in 100ml and it smell delicious.

Are you ready to take a Dive? 04/28/24

Sharing the details for the Vogue fragrance in an Instagram post, she said:

Let’s get to know Vogue shall we????

VOGUE. Extrait de Parfum is a blend of amber, woody, saffron and floral scents to create a seductive fragrance. This Extrait de Parfum starts with a floral light as air sweetness; jasmine blossoms. Then it opens to a sensual rush of woody, musk and amber as a base note to add warmth that softly floats on the skin. Extrait de Parfum

A very sensual scent. This is the Wild card

Are you in Vogue????? 04/28/24

Credits

Bellastylista: @tokemakinwa for @tokemakinwabeauty