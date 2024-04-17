Connect with us

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 209

Style

Nadeema Mthini's Serves Chic Sophistication in This Rosette Choker

Events News Promotions Style

Kanekalon ACTIV8 Naija Season 4 Grand Finale Was a Night of Glamour, Talent, and Inspiration

BN TV Career Inspired News Style

Envisioning the 'Garden of Eden' the Nigerian Way Inspired Banke Kuku's Latest Collection, Creative Director Reveals | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Career Cuisine Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Joyce Jacob, Clara Chizoba Kronborg & Ink Balogun Define 'Success in 2024' on #BNSCONVOS Finale | WATCH

Style TRAVEL

Pelumi Nubi Is A Sight To Behold On ThisDay Style’s Latest Cover

Beauty Style

Amp Up Your Style This Week With Minimalist Fashion Inspo From The Mary Edoro!

Beauty Movies & TV News Style

See the Nigerian Designers Who Dressed the RHOLagos Casts for its Sensational Reunion Episode

Beauty Career Style

Ladies Applaud Sarah Jakes Roberts' Style Choices For Her 'Power Moves Tour' Campaign Shoot

Beauty BN TV Events Style

How Lupita Nyong'o Turned Heads in Daring Black & Silver at D&G's 40th Anniversary Celebration

Style

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 209

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @naledi_mak

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lydia Tsegay (@femmeblk)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @_nethy_

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ndapanda (@__ndapanda)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OLAMIDE DAVID (@olamide_david)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NELO WOMAN RTW (@nelowoman.rtw)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ADEWUNMI ERHABOR (@amazingadee)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cherifa Akili (@cherifaakili)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

10 Years On: Stephanie Busari’s Important Work on Telling The Chibok Girls’ Story

Smart Emmanuel: Are You Faced with Difficult Goals? These Tips Will Help You Achieve Them

Read About Ìfẹ́dayo Agoro’s Meteoric Rise Into Entrepreneurship Through DANG

Comet Nwosu: How to Achieve Personal Development Through Consistency

How Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella Helped Bayer Leverkusen Lift the Historic Bundesliga
css.php