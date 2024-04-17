Nadeema Mthini’s Serves Chic Sophistication in This Rosette Choker

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Digital creator Nadeema Mthini‘s latest look gives us a classic fashion inspiration that effortlessly blends trends with sophistication. The influencer is known for her easy-to-recreate style that stands out every time.

For her latest pose on the ‘gram, she dons an all-black outfit that consists of a chic oversized blazer draping gracefully over her frame, paired with a full-length satin skirt and a bold black rosette choker. The rosette choker trend has been the rave from runways to street style since summer 2023 and always adds a touch of elegance to any look. Nadeema finishes off the outfit with simple stud earrings, a sleek hairdo and soft makeup consisting of bold red lips for a pop of colour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by • N A D E E M A • (@dimamthini)

 

Credits

Bellastylista: @dimamthini
Choker: @hm
Blazer: @zara
Skirt: @poetrystores
Photo: @sphewato_media

