Nadeema Mthini’s Serves Chic Sophistication in This Rosette Choker

Digital creator Nadeema Mthini‘s latest look gives us a classic fashion inspiration that effortlessly blends trends with sophistication. The influencer is known for her easy-to-recreate style that stands out every time.

For her latest pose on the ‘gram, she dons an all-black outfit that consists of a chic oversized blazer draping gracefully over her frame, paired with a full-length satin skirt and a bold black rosette choker. The rosette choker trend has been the rave from runways to street style since summer 2023 and always adds a touch of elegance to any look. Nadeema finishes off the outfit with simple stud earrings, a sleek hairdo and soft makeup consisting of bold red lips for a pop of colour.

Credits

Bellastylista: @dimamthini

Choker: @hm

Blazer: @zara

Skirt: @poetrystores

Photo: @sphewato_media