Ayra Starr Served Chic and Sultry Lewks at Paris Fashion Week, Have a Look

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Grammy-nominated Afrobeats artist — Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr showed out in style, serving looks and turning heads at Paris Fashion Week, proving she’s not just a musical sensation but also a rising style icon. Her first Paris Fashion Week was in 2023, when she sat in the front row at the Balmain and Off-White shows and she returned this year with her signature flair and unapologetic confidence. The singer graced Balenciaga, Coperni, Casablanca, Etam, and Louboutin shows, leaving a lasting fashion impression at each.

Boned Corset for Etam’s Show

She graced the French lingerie and loungewear label’s show in a black ensemble which featured a boned corset, net stockings and a robe with a thigh-high slit on the side. The hairdo and the sultry makeup gave the finale ‘oomph’ to the look.

Custom and Sultry for Casablanca’s Show

She looked mesmerizing in a gradient two-piece that blended hues of lavender, turquoise, and sun-kissed orange. The skirt set features a halter-style top, paired with a layered ruffle skirt with tiny embellishments. Her wet-like sleek hair and glowy makeup complemented the outfit

Madame Starr for Louboutin’s Show

She went retro in a satin dress with dramatic draping, asymmetric cut and slinky, high-neck design. She paired this look with denim thigh high boots and a fur coat. The boldness of the hair, paired with glowing skin and subtle, nude makeup, rounded out the look to perfection.

She channelled her alter Ego ‘Madame Starr’ in a flawless French accent. Watch below:

Sheer for Balenciaga’s Show

She wore a striking sheer black dress with high neckline, long sleeves and shimmering metallic accents woven in patterns with sheer tights and sleek, pointed black heels. She had her hair in a headband and her smoldering eyes and dark, defined lips makeup finished the look.

Princess for Coperni’s Show

The Coperni show held at Disneyland Paris as a tribute to everything disney and Ayra wore a dress from the collection that was yet to debut.


Credits

Bellastylista: @ayrastarr
Outfits: @etam, @casablancabrand, @louboutinworld, @balenciaga, @coperni
Makeup: @makeupbychelseax
Hair: @laidby.kc
Stylist: @ronnie_hart
Photo: @maeetrix

