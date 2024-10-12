Experience Lagos Fashion Week’s Exclusive Kick-Off Party at Boho Lounge, See Highlights Here

The 2024 edition of Heineken Lagos Fashion Week kicked off on Thursday, October 10th, with a stylish gathering at Boho Lounge in Lagos, Nigeria.

Fashion enthusiasts, creators, and collaborators mingled amidst a runway showcase featuring curated pieces from this year’s Green Access finalists. The event offered a relaxed atmosphere for networking and conversation, setting the tone for exciting Fashion Week activities to come.

Enjoy the photo recap below:

Lagos Fashion Week 2024, themed COMMUNE, celebrates collaboration and creativity across the African fashion industry. From runway shows to talks and afterparties, don’t miss your chance to be part of this celebration. Get your tickets online here!

Lagos Fashion Week (LagosFW) returns for its 14th edition from October 23rd to 27th, 2024. For more details, visit Lagos Fashion Week’s official website – lagosfashionweek.ng and follow @lagosfashionweekofficial on Instagram.

