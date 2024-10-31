Mega-Star Power: Davido, Tubo, Lai Labode & More Light Up the Runway for Ugo Monye at Lagos Fashion Week | Watch the Full Show Now on BNTV

Each year Ugo Monye‘s Lagos Fashion Week show triggers a cultural phenomenon. In addition to his exceptional designing skills, Ugo’s deep understanding of his people’s culture and storytelling prowess has been recurring high notes for fans across the globe.

His ability to seamlessly weave Nigerian heritage into contemporary fashion leaves enthusiasts eagerly anticipating his showcase. This year, the renowned African luxury designer closed DAY 1 of on-site runway shows at the 14th Lagos Fashion Week in iconic style with his “Ife Aso Anyi“ Collection, celebrating African heritage with refined aesthetics.

Ife Aso Anyi, meaning “What We Like,” blends tradition with timeless sophistication. Ugo Monye once again puts men in skirts as was done by his stylish ancestors in the ancient Edo Kingdom.

He also put women in menswear courtesy of a brainstorming session with inventive Nigerian Designer, Sandrah Tubobereni of luxury fashion brand TUBO, who featured on the show alongside Afrobeats Superstar Davido, Philosopher/entrepreneur Lai Labode, and other gorgeous models in a dazzling display of premium fashion and celebrity power.

The memorable show began with a masquerade from whom each stunning model collected a piece of luxe Ugo Monye fabric, the same fabrics used in the collection. At the show’s end, the masquerade was revealed to be the mastermind creative director, Ugo after whom the eponymous brand is named.

Better than front-row seats, experience the magic and excitement showcasing Monye’s unique vision firsthand. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

First seen on BellaNaija