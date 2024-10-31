Meet Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede: Nigeria’s New Acting Chief of Army Staff

Connect with us

The president of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appointed Major General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede as the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), filling the role temporarily while the current COAS, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, is indisposed.

Prior to this appointment, Olufemi served as the 56th Commander of the Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army based in Jaji, Kaduna. Known for his extensive experience, Olufemi brings to the role a history of dedication to service and strategic expertise.

According to the press release from Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the president, Olufemi and Taoreed share a long-standing professional history, having been course mates and members of the 39th Regular Course. At 56 years old, Olufemi’s military journey began in 1987, with his commissioning as a second lieutenant officially noted in 1992. He achieved the rank of Major General in 2020.

Over the years, Olufemi has held numerous command roles, including Platoon Commander and Adjutant at the 65 Battalion, Company Commander at 177 Guards Battalion, Staff Officer of the Guards Brigade, and Commandant of the Amphibious Training School. His leadership extended to the North East theatre, where he commanded the 27 Task Force Brigade in Operation HADIN KAI, and he also served in international missions, such as the ECOMOG Mission in Liberia and Operation HARMONY IV in Bakassi.

Recognised for his service, Olufemi has received several honours, including the Corps Medal of Honour, the Grand Service Star, and Membership in the National Institute. His contributions have been further acknowledged with the Field Command Medal of Honour, the Field Training Medal, and the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Award.

Read the full state house press release below.

