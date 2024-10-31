Goldberg Brings a Refreshing Twist to the 2024 Goge Africa Experience

Connect with us

Here’s How it Went
57 mins ago

This past weekend, Lagos came alive at the Goge Africa Experience, held on October 26th and 27th at Onikan Stadium. This vibrant celebration of African heritage, fashion, and modern cultural expression exceeded all expectations.

In partnership with Goge Africa, Goldberg brought its Oyato campaign—‘Made Different’—to the forefront, creating an atmosphere that was both electric and inspiring, and leaving attendees craving more.

At the heart of the event was the Goldberg Experience Corner, a space that truly embodied the essence of the Oyato campaign. Guests were greeted by a pulsating ambience rich with cultural energy. The corner showcased a stunning fusion of Afro-inspired fashion and traditional pieces, each reimagined to reflect a contemporary twist.

It was a visual feast celebrating the evolution of African culture—where tradition met innovation in a bold, refreshing manner.

The refreshment offerings were equally impressive. Attendees savoured the smooth taste of Goldberg premium lager beer, crafted without sugar, alongside a unique range of Goldberg-infused cocktails. This provided a delightful mix of traditional and modern flavours, delivering an exceptional taste experience that echoed the spirit of the event.

The Goge Africa Experience was a powerful testament to the Oyato strategy—respecting our roots while confidently embracing the future. Goldberg didn’t just unite people; it ignited a celebration of heritage that felt both authentic and transformative.

With Goldberg, being ‘Made Different’ became a celebration of culture and community, expressed in vibrant, bold, and refreshing ways.

Sponsored Content

