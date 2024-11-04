Sandrah Tubobereni Walks The Runway For Ugo Monye as Woman King at Lagos Fashion Week

Connect with us

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

 on

The  Lagos Fashion Week runway was filled with many pleasant surprises. Among those was  Sandrah Tubobereni, the founder and creative director of luxury fashion brand TUBO walking the runway as Woman King for Nigerian Menswear Brand –Ugo Monye.

Wearing an ensemble from the new “Ife Aso Anyi” Collection, Tubo is heralding a new era of gorgeous women regally dressed in Ugo Monye’s legacy pieces. On social media, she wrote,

The more I look at this piece, the more I see my father in me. At first glance, I embody an African king—a woman king. But look closer, and there’s a blend of the southwest and east of Nigeria, with the essence of the Ijaw tribe woven in. Am I Amayanabo, or perhaps Amadabo, an Obi or Olori in all her glory?

Let’s name this piece ‘Unity’ – better still the “Ndi n’otu” piece from the “Ife Aso anyi” collection which simply means – “What We Like!” – This is fashion as we know it in Africa, boundless, rich, regal and flamboyant.

This collaboration between Nigerian designers — Ugo Monye & Tubo — is very much in tune with the theme for Lagos Fashion Week this year, i.e. COMMUNE, a celebration of the unity and love that characterises progress African communities. This is the beginning of more artistic collaboration with fashion pieces that will push boundaries

Walking the runway for my brother in design, Ugo Monye was an honour. As designers, we step into each other’s worlds and bring visions to life. Here’s to creativity, community, and the beauty of support over competition within the industry.

Credits:

Muse: @tubobereni_
Outfit: @ugomonye.official
Hat: @ugomonye.official
Hair: @touchofibee

