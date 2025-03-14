Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Wizkid & More: Nigerian Artists Who’ve Owned the Runway

There’s nothing quite like an unexpected runway moment, one where a familiar face from the music world steps out, not to perform, but to model. It’s a different kind of spotlight that’s very exciting to see. Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, and a few others have taken that step, moving from headlining concerts to strutting for some of fashion’s biggest names. If there was ever proof that music and style are cut from the same cloth, this is it.

For these artists, the runway has become another space to showcase their creativity, blending their musical presence with the world of fashion. Each one brings their own vibe, carving out a space for themselves in both industries.

Now let’s take a look at some Nigerian artists who have walked the runway, starting with Burna Boy.

Burna Boy

For his runway debut, Burna Boy truly embodied the ‘go big or go home’ motto at Off-White’s Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show during Paris Fashion Week. Dressed head to toe in all-black leather, he wore a structured jacket, knee-length shorts, and chunky boots that made a statement. Dark shades completed the look, adding to that signature swag only Odogwu could pull off.

Wizkid

When Wizkid hit the runway for Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring/Summer 2019 show in Milan, it felt like the internet went into overdrive. Dressed in a gold-embellished outfit and a studded balaclava, he gave us a runway moment.

Wizkid’s got style, and his walk was so smooth that we jokingly suggested he should add ‘runway model’ to his resume because he absolutely owned it.

Davido

Davido made his runway debut in 2022 at New York Fashion Week, stepping out in a customised Puma tracksuit. He wasn’t just walking; he was owning the moment, bringing his signature style to the catwalk.

And that wasn’t his only runway moment. Just last year, he graced the Lagos Fashion Week runway for Nigerian menswear brand Ugo Monye. Dressed head to toe in a rich brown outfit, he gave us pure royalty vibes.

Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr made a striking debut at London Fashion Week, closing the Di Petsa Autumn/Winter 2025 show. Sabi Girl brought the same bold, captivating energy to the runway that she’s known for in her music, leaving everyone in awe.

IzzLax

At Paris Fashion Week 2023, IzzLax made a stylish appearance, strutting the runway in a sleek two-piece from urban brand Chmps Parrise. His confident walk and effortless style showed that he’s not just about music, he’s got the fashion game on lock too.

Seun Kuti

In 2023, Seun Kuti made a bold statement at Paris Fashion Week, walking the runway for luxury brand Casablanca. As always, he brought his unique presence, effortlessly blending culture and fashion.