Davido made his Lagos Fashion Week runway debut for Nigerian Menswear Brand –Ugo Monye. He looked regal in top-to-toe brown outfit. This is Davido’s second time on the runway, in 2022 he walked for PUMA at the New York Fashion Week in a custom tracksuit.

