Music
Tyla Owned the Mercedes-Benz Stage in a Fiery Red Look
Tyla lit up the Mercedes-Benz CLA world premiere in Rome, performing ‘Water’ and ‘Jump’ in a striking red dress.
The audience at the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz CLA in Rome was in for a spectacular night as Tyla took the stage with a beautiful performance.
Gracefully stepping onto the stage in a fiery red fringe dress that matched one of the newly unveiled luxury cars, she kicked things off with ‘Water,’ the chart-topping hit that soared to number seven on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and earned her the first-ever Grammy for Best African Music Performance in 2024.
The energy only went up from there as she performed ‘Jump,’ joined by a crew of dancers also dressed in striking red. The entire set felt like a celebration, perfectly in sync with the glamour and excitement of the night.
With music, fashion, and cutting-edge cars all coming together, the event was a feast for the senses, and Tyla’s performance stole the show.
Watch her performance below, and see her post-event look
