Tyla Owned the Mercedes-Benz Stage in a Fiery Red Look

Nasboi Drops the Visuals for "Could This Be Love (Remix)" Featuring Chike

Moses Bliss and Chandler Moore Reflect on God's Unchanging Love in "Your Love"

Davido's 'Still Be There' Is About Hustle, Legacy & Family | Listen

Mama Africa at 36: 10 Yemi Alade's International Collaborations We Can't Stop Vibing To

10 Yemi Alade Songs That'll Have You Dancing Like Nobody's Watching

FOLA's "Bye Bye" Visuals Keep It Simple and Personal

Wizkid to Headline Madison Square Garden & More on Morayo Tour

Prinx Emmanuel Reflects on God's Ways in "Your Way" Lyric Visuals

Dr Kells Tells His Story Through Debut Album "Son of Grace"

Tyla lit up the Mercedes-Benz CLA world premiere in Rome, performing ‘Water’ and ‘Jump’ in a striking red dress.

2 hours ago

The audience at the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz CLA in Rome was in for a spectacular night as Tyla took the stage with a beautiful performance.

Gracefully stepping onto the stage in a fiery red fringe dress that matched one of the newly unveiled luxury cars, she kicked things off with ‘Water,’ the chart-topping hit that soared to number seven on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and earned her the first-ever Grammy for Best African Music Performance in 2024.

The energy only went up from there as she performed ‘Jump,’ joined by a crew of dancers also dressed in striking red. The entire set felt like a celebration, perfectly in sync with the glamour and excitement of the night.

With music, fashion, and cutting-edge cars all coming together, the event was a feast for the senses, and Tyla’s performance stole the show.

Watch her performance below, and see her post-event look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Portal Tyla Brasil (@portaltyla)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyla (@tyla)

