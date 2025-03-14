Tyla Owned the Mercedes-Benz Stage in a Fiery Red Look

The audience at the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz CLA in Rome was in for a spectacular night as Tyla took the stage with a beautiful performance.

Gracefully stepping onto the stage in a fiery red fringe dress that matched one of the newly unveiled luxury cars, she kicked things off with ‘Water,’ the chart-topping hit that soared to number seven on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and earned her the first-ever Grammy for Best African Music Performance in 2024.

The energy only went up from there as she performed ‘Jump,’ joined by a crew of dancers also dressed in striking red. The entire set felt like a celebration, perfectly in sync with the glamour and excitement of the night.