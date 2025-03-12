Burna Boy Made His Runway Debut in Paris & It Was Iconic

You’ll find Burna Boy behind the mic, dropping hit after hit, on stage delivering beautiful performances, and in music videos bringing his songs to life. He’s no stranger to big moments, whether it’s collecting awards or shutting down concerts. But now, he’s taken his larger-than-life presence somewhere new, the runway.

At Off-White’s Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show during Paris Fashion Week, Burna Boy made his runway debut, closing the show in true star fashion.

Dressed in an all-black leather outfit, he rocked a structured jacket with belted details, knee-length shorts, and chunky high-top boots. Dark shades completed the look, adding a cool edge.

With his signature confidence, Burna walked with a steady, commanding stride, fitting right into Off-White’s “State of Resistance” collection. And As expected, his debut was met with cheers from the audience, who watched him own the runway with the same effortless charisma he brings to the stage.

See his photos below and watch him in action.

