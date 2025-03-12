Kevin Hart’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is Giving Serious Moves, Zero Smiles

Connect with us

Kevin Hart brought the laughs without even cracking a smile as he danced his way through The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel.
Published

4 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Kevin Hart/Instagram

Oh goodness! Kevin Hart is inherently hilarious, even when he keeps a straight face. The moment he stepped into The Jennifer Hudson Show’s Spirit Tunnel, the tunnel choir burst into song, cheering him on. Without missing a beat, the American comedian and actor got into dance mode, swaying his waist and moving his hands to the rhythm. “I like it, I like it,” he said as he grooved along.

The funniest part is how he kept a completely straight face the entire time, making the moment even more comical. “LOL! The fact that he didn’t smile makes the whole thing funny actually,” one person commented. Another added, “The serious face is comedy.”

And yes, we’ve watched it just as many times as you have. We simply can’t get enough.

Also, can we talk about how sharp he looked? That grey suit paired with a black shirt was undeniably dapper.

Now, let’s hit replay for the umpteenth time.

Watch him dance below

