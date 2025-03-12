Prinx Emmanuel Reflects on God’s Ways in “Your Way” Lyric Visuals

Prinx Emmanuel, known for hit songs “Amarachi” and “God No Go Shame Us,” has released the lyric visuals for “Your Way,” the 11th track off his album “According To Brother Nwachukwu.”

The song captures the struggle of trying to understand God’s ways only to realise that human logic falls short. Prinx Emmanuel reflects on divine mysteries, questioning how God exists everywhere at once, performed biblical miracles, and remains beyond human comprehension. In the end, he surrenders to faith, hailing God as Yaweh.

Listen below