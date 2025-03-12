Wizkid to Headline Madison Square Garden & More on Morayo Tour

Wizkid’s ‘Morayo‘ album was a long time coming, and when it finally dropped, fans couldn’t get enough. Just four months later, he’s taking it on tour.

At the start of the year, it was announced that Morayo Live would hit Europe, and now, Wizkid has confirmed that the tour is expanding to the US and Canada.

From May 21 to June 22, he’ll be performing on stages in Berlin, Rotterdam, Paris, Atlanta, New York, Toronto, Baltimore, Houston, and Los Angeles. The tour will see him grace some of the most iconic venues, including the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Madison Square Garden in New York, and CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. He also revealed that Canada’s Scotiabank Arena has been added to the list.

He made the big announcement in style, dropping a sleek video on Instagram that has fans buzzing with excitement.

Watch it below