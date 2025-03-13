FOLA’s “Bye Bye” Visuals Keep It Simple and Personal

The music video for “Bye Bye” by FOLA is out, keeping things simple yet striking. Directed by KambiPictures, the black-and-white visuals focus solely on FOLA and his love interest.

In “Bye Bye,” FOLA sings about wanting something real and leaving past relationships behind. “Say, ‘bye bye’ to all your exes,” he sings. He also reassures his partner of his support, “And I be your shoulders to cry on,” while admiring her beauty, “O fine bi ti Mermaid.” With lines like “If I’ve got you to rely on, you know you be the right one,” the song carries a mix of reassurance and confidence.

Watch below.