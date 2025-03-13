Connect with us

FOLA's "Bye Bye" Visuals Keep It Simple and Personal

Prinx Emmanuel Reflects on God’s Ways in "Your Way" Lyric Visuals

Kevin Hart’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is Giving Serious Moves, Zero Smiles

Benita Okojie’s New Song Speaks to the Heart with a Promise of "Joy"

The Internet Can’t Get Enough of Uzor Arukwe & BamBam’s Chemistry in "Love in Every Word"

This Okra Soup Recipe Is So Quick, You’ll Be Done Before You Blink

Patoranking Pushes for Unity in the Performance Video for "Black"

While You Anticipate "Finding Me", Here’s Your Ultimate Funke Akindele Binge List

Watch Tacha, Mr Macaroni, Hilda Baci & MC Lively Face Off on the Kiekie Unscripted Experience

How Can You Position Yourself for Greatness? Watch Lanre Olusola Share Strategies

The music video for “Bye Bye” by FOLA is out, keeping things simple yet striking. Directed by KambiPictures, the black-and-white visuals focus solely on FOLA and his love interest.

In “Bye Bye,” FOLA sings about wanting something real and leaving past relationships behind. “Say, ‘bye bye’ to all your exes,” he sings. He also reassures his partner of his support, “And I be your shoulders to cry on,” while admiring her beauty, “O fine bi ti Mermaid.” With lines like “If I’ve got you to rely on, you know you be the right one,” the song carries a mix of reassurance and confidence.

Watch below.

