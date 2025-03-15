Connect with us

Scoop Style

Ronami Ogulu’s Birthday Look is Proof That Style Runs in the Family

Scoop Style

Davido, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Wizkid & More: Nigerian Artists Who've Owned the Runway

Music Scoop Style

Tyla Owned the Mercedes-Benz Stage in a Fiery Red Look

Music Scoop

Davido’s 'Still Be There' Is About Hustle, Legacy & Family | Listen

News Scoop TRAVEL

From Lagos to Kingston: Nigeria and Jamaica Set to Establish Direct Flights

Scoop Sweet Spot

Erica Nlewedim Is the Birthday Queen, and She’s Serving Cake, Glamour & Confidence

BN TV Music Scoop

10 Yemi Alade Songs That’ll Have You Dancing Like Nobody’s Watching

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

From ‘Love In Every Word’ to ‘Seasoned Love’: 5 Times Omoni Oboli Gave Us Unforgettable Romance

Music Scoop

Wizkid to Headline Madison Square Garden & More on Morayo Tour

Inspired Scoop Style

Burna Boy Made His Runway Debut in Paris & It Was Iconic

Scoop

Ronami Ogulu’s Birthday Look is Proof That Style Runs in the Family

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

If you have been paying attention, you already know that style is second nature to the Ogulus. We’ve watched Mama Burna, Bose Ogulu, turn every outfit into a statement. Just recently, Burna Boy himself made his runway debut at Off-White’s Fall Winter 2025 show in Paris. Now, Ronami Ogulu, his sister, creative director and the genius behind some of his most iconic fashion moments, is reminding us why this family doesn’t play when it comes to style.

For her birthday, Ronami stepped out in a look that was impossible to ignore. She rocked a distressed denim two-piece with bold red threading, finishing it off with cat-eye sunglasses and brown pointed-toe boots. Every detail was on point, and she knew it.

Check out her look below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronami Ogulu (@r0nami)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php