Ronami Ogulu’s Birthday Look is Proof That Style Runs in the Family

If you have been paying attention, you already know that style is second nature to the Ogulus. We’ve watched Mama Burna, Bose Ogulu, turn every outfit into a statement. Just recently, Burna Boy himself made his runway debut at Off-White’s Fall Winter 2025 show in Paris. Now, Ronami Ogulu, his sister, creative director and the genius behind some of his most iconic fashion moments, is reminding us why this family doesn’t play when it comes to style.

For her birthday, Ronami stepped out in a look that was impossible to ignore. She rocked a distressed denim two-piece with bold red threading, finishing it off with cat-eye sunglasses and brown pointed-toe boots. Every detail was on point, and she knew it.

Check out her look below.