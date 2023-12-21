RE: Burna Boy’s Edgy Looks, Outlander Picks Ronami Ogulu As ‘The Best Stylist Of The Year’

Outlander Magazine has named Nigerian celebrity stylist — Ronami Ogulu — The Best Stylist Of 2023 for her Burna Boy styling via its Outlander Picks.

According to the magazine,

Burna Boy had some amazing outfits this year and credit must be given to the stylist who pulled pieces from the designers we’d been dying to see Burna pull off.

From Robert Wun to KUSIKOHC to even that one Off-White FW23 Leather Suit that we’d been trying to see someone wear since it first showcased; we’re glad it was Burna, so thank you Ronami, we’re excited to see what’s coming in 2024.