Connect with us

Beauty Music News Style

RE: Burna Boy's Edgy Looks, Outlander Picks Ronami Ogulu As 'The Best Stylist Of The Year'

Beauty News Style

Take A Look At Marsai Martin Radiantly Glammed By Nigerian Makeup Artist — Mali Thomas

Beauty BN TV Living Style

4 Elegant Outfit Ideas For Stylish Party Birds This Holiday Season, Thanks To Nonye Udeogu

Beauty Events Promotions

Beauty in the Motherland: A Triumph of Innovation, Creativity, and Excellence

Beauty Promotions Style

For All the Styles You Rock – 2024 Edition

Beauty BN TV News Style

The Cover Stars Of British Vogue's Latest Issue Are 3 Prodigious Designers Of Nigerian Descent

Beauty BN TV Culture Style

Check Out These Lovely Portraits Of Pooja, Courtesy Of Nigerian Creatives — Atinuke Hassan & Ikechukwu Promise

Beauty BN TV Music News Style

Tyla Made A Stunning Muse On Her 1st-Ever GLAMOUR Magazine South Africa Cover, Take A Look

Beauty BN TV Culture Style

How Cute Will Jemima Osunde Look In A K-Drama? Find Out Here

Beauty BN TV Inspired Living Style

MAKEOVER With ENI Is Back With A Beautiful Mother & Son Glamourization That You Will Love | WATCH

Beauty

RE: Burna Boy’s Edgy Looks, Outlander Picks Ronami Ogulu As ‘The Best Stylist Of The Year’

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Outlander Magazine has named Nigerian celebrity stylist — Ronami Ogulu — The Best Stylist Of 2023 for her Burna Boy styling via its Outlander Picks.

According to the magazine,
Burna Boy had some amazing outfits this year and credit must be given to the stylist who pulled pieces from the designers we’d been dying to see Burna pull off.

From Robert Wun to KUSIKOHC to even that one Off-White FW23 Leather Suit that we’d been trying to see someone wear since it first showcased; we’re glad it was Burna, so thank you Ronami, we’re excited to see what’s coming in 2024.

Photos from @outlandermagazine

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

From Counterfeit Soy Sauce to Diluted Wines – What Can We Do About Fake Products?

Chude Jideonwo: Why Rema is The 2023 Culture Icon

Chioma Nwankwo: How I Got Three Funded PhD Scholarships and Job Offers in The UK

Wunmi Adelusi: Reflecting on The Lessons Shared Through the Year with My BellaNaija Family

Chaste Inegbedion: The Many Ways Technology is Enhancing Economy & Healthcare
css.php