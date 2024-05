Coconut candy is a classic Nigerian treat that has been around for so long, and for many Nigerians, this candy brings back a lot of memories from their childhood. Depending on how it is made, it can be chewy or crunchy.

An easy recipe, Raphiat’s Lifestyle uses just 3 ingredients to make this coconut candy: coconut, sugar and salt.

She also breaks down the processes of making it. Watch below: