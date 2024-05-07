Watch the Teaser for Enioluwa’s High School Series “All Of Us” starring Priscillia Ojo, Eronini Osinachim & Yemi Alade

The high-school series “All Of Us,” produced by Enioluwa Adeoluwa, is almost ready to hit our screens. Enioluwa shared a teaser of the series showcasing the cast, which includes members of the Gen Z group, “The Geng,” Jemima Osunde, Tomi Ojo, Lilian Esoro, Chioma Akpotha, Yemi Alade, Adunni Ade, Uzee Usman, Divine-Angel Onyinyechi and Eronini Osinachim.

“All Of Us” explores themes of friendship, sexual assault, and the highs and lows of secondary school life. Written by Emmanuel ‘Mannie’ Oiseomaye and directed by Orire Nwani, the series also stars Shaffy Bello, Iyabo Ojo, Muyiwa Ademola, Saga Adeolu, Kate Henshaw, Seun Ajayi, Tomike Adeoye, Maryam Booth, Femi Durojaiye, and others.

Watch the first teaser of the series:

See more stills from the series: