Dennis Osadebe Talks the Business of Art on Culture Custodians’ New Show "Business And Booze"

Tobi Familusi Shares His Success Story as A Real Estate Broker in the UAE on "The Road To Success" Podcast

Chimezie Imo's "Strawberry Chinny" Lands World Premiere at Essence Film Festival

Fejiro Goes on a Date with an Alhaji in Episode 5 of "Manless" | Watch

New Video: Boy Spyce - You (Rum & Schnapp)

Becoming a WEF Young Global Leader, Collaboration & Impact - Get the Scoop on Peace Hyde's Interview with Arise News

Tems Takes Us on a "Love Me Jeje" Joyride | Watch Video

Chinedu Iroche Chats with Nnenna Onyewuchi in New Episode of "Crushing On My Girlfriends” Podcast

Fireboy DML Makes 2024 Debut with New Single "Everyday"

Qing Madi Connects with Chlöe Bailey for A Collaboration on "Vision" Remix | Watch

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

The new Culture Custodian series “Business and Booze” kicks off with host Koye ‘K10’ Kekere-Ekun interviewing the artist Dennis Osadebe. The episode explores Dennis’ path to artistic success, including collaborations with brands like NBA and Hermès.

A mixed-media artist and sculptor known for his mixed-media paintings and sculpture, Dennis discusses his fascinating journey. From making music with Burna Boy in his teens to leaving his oil and gas career behind to pursue art full-time, and finally, the joy he derives from becoming a father.

Watch below:

Watch the remaining episodes of “Business and Booze”  below:

Episode 2 with music executive, alte pioneer, and co-founder of NATIVE, Teni Zaccheaus JR, aka Teezee.

Episode 3 with fashion designer and founder of IAMSIGO, Bubu Ogisi

Episode 4 with founder and creative designer at S.ea.consulting, Anderson Edewor

Episode 5 with Omowunmi Imoukhuede, founder, CEO and creative director of Eviola & Co Integrated Services LTD

