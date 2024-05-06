Dennis Osadebe Talks the Business of Art on Culture Custodians’ New Show “Business And Booze”

The new Culture Custodian series “Business and Booze” kicks off with host Koye ‘K10’ Kekere-Ekun interviewing the artist Dennis Osadebe. The episode explores Dennis’ path to artistic success, including collaborations with brands like NBA and Hermès.

A mixed-media artist and sculptor known for his mixed-media paintings and sculpture, Dennis discusses his fascinating journey. From making music with Burna Boy in his teens to leaving his oil and gas career behind to pursue art full-time, and finally, the joy he derives from becoming a father.

Watch below:

