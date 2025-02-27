UMBRO and Flovale Unveil New Look for Nigeria Rugby Team

In a groundbreaking blend of sport and culture, Umbro has unveiled a new jersey with the Nigerian Rugby team that redefines rugby aesthetics in Nigeria. Designed by the creative duo Teezee and Iretizee, the partnership introduces a new official jersey design that seamlessly blends tradition, innovation, and national pride.

Teezee (Teni Zaccheaus Jr.), a multifaceted artist and entrepreneur, has played a pivotal role in shaping contemporary Nigerian culture. His sister, Iretidayo Zaccheaus (Iretizee), is a leading fashion entrepreneur and the visionary behind Street Souk, a leading streetwear convention. Together, they have reimagined the Nigerian rugby jersey, capturing the nation’s vibrant spirit while maintaining top-tier athletic functionality.

With fashion and sportswear converging like never before, Flovale Consulting, the firm behind this landmark deal, aims to shape the visual identity of Nigeria Rugby by integrating contemporary design, storytelling, and cultural representation into the sport.

“This collaboration is more than just a jersey, it’s a movement, a celebration of rugby’s growing influence in Nigeria. We want the younger generation to see themselves in this sport, to embrace it as part of their identity. By working with creatives who reflect this generation’s energy, we are making rugby more relatable, more aspirational. The unveiling of the new jerseys is only the beginning, as we have our sights set on dominating international tournaments and inspiring the next generation of players” shares Opeoluwa Runsewe, Founder of Flovale.

The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF), which has been pivotal in advancing the sport’s presence both locally and internationally, is a key partner in this collaboration.

Through its ongoing efforts, the NRFF and Flovale have championed grassroots development, supported national teams, and worked to increase rugby’s visibility and participation across Nigeria. This partnership with Umbro is part of the Federation’s broader goal to establish Nigeria as a dominant force in global rugby.

Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) President, Dr. Ademola Are, highlighted that the UMBRO partnership reflects the NRFF’s commitment to aligning with private entities to achieve common goals and foster effective collaborations.

‘This partnership showcases the potential of rugby in Nigeria and underscores our dedication to working with forward-thinking organizations for the benefit of our players and stakeholders. We extend our gratitude to UMBRO for their enthusiasm and support.’

As Nigeria Rugby continues to rise on the international stage, merging world-class performance wear with cutting-edge fashion and local identity, the federation continues to pave the way for a new generation of athletes and fans.

