Connect with us

Promotions Sports

UMBRO and Flovale Unveil New Look for Nigeria Rugby Team

Events Promotions

Enugu Get Ready: Jameson City Takeover Is Set to Hit Park Mall on March 1st

Events Promotions

Bloom & Unwind: Selfie Week Nigeria’s Wellness Festival Set for March 8–9 in Port Harcourt

Events News Promotions

Imperial Black Debuts in Port Harcourt: An Unveiling of Bold Sophistication

Promotions

South East Development Commission Partners with the United Nations Development Programme

Events News Promotions

Betking Marks 7 Years of Winning and Elevating Communities Across Nigeria

Events News Promotions

CIG Motors’ Executive Jubril Arogundade Named Among Africa’s Top 40 Under 40

Promotions

Wigwe University appoints Hon. Augie as Pro-Chancellor, and Prof. Marwan Al-Akaidi as Substantive Vice-Chancellor

Events Promotions

Dr Teal’s Nigeria Redefining Self-care and Wellness with Community

Promotions

Creative Economy Practice at CcHUB Launches Its Entertainment Hub in Lagos

Promotions

UMBRO and Flovale Unveil New Look for Nigeria Rugby Team

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Evoto

In a groundbreaking blend of sport and culture, Umbro has unveiled a new jersey with the Nigerian Rugby team that redefines rugby aesthetics in Nigeria. Designed by the creative duo Teezee and Iretizee, the partnership introduces a new official jersey design that seamlessly blends tradition, innovation, and national pride.

Teezee (Teni Zaccheaus Jr.), a multifaceted artist and entrepreneur, has played a pivotal role in shaping contemporary Nigerian culture. His sister, Iretidayo Zaccheaus (Iretizee), is a leading fashion entrepreneur and the visionary behind Street Souk, a leading streetwear convention. Together, they have reimagined the Nigerian rugby jersey, capturing the nation’s vibrant spirit while maintaining top-tier athletic functionality.

Evoto

With fashion and sportswear converging like never before, Flovale Consulting, the firm behind this landmark deal, aims to shape the visual identity of Nigeria Rugby by integrating contemporary design, storytelling, and cultural representation into the sport.

“This collaboration is more than just a jersey, it’s a movement, a celebration of rugby’s growing influence in Nigeria. We want the younger generation to see themselves in this sport, to embrace it as part of their identity.

By working with creatives who reflect this generation’s energy, we are making rugby more relatable, more aspirational. The unveiling of the new jerseys is only the beginning, as we have our sights set on dominating international tournaments and inspiring the next generation of players” shares Opeoluwa Runsewe, Founder of Flovale.

Evoto

The Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF), which has been pivotal in advancing the sport’s presence both locally and internationally, is a key partner in this collaboration.

Through its ongoing efforts, the NRFF and Flovale have championed grassroots development, supported national teams, and worked to increase rugby’s visibility and participation across Nigeria. This partnership with Umbro is part of the Federation’s broader goal to establish Nigeria as a dominant force in global rugby.

Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) President, Dr. Ademola Are, highlighted that the UMBRO partnership reflects the NRFF’s commitment to aligning with private entities to achieve common goals and foster effective collaborations.

‘This partnership showcases the potential of rugby in Nigeria and underscores our dedication to working with forward-thinking organizations for the benefit of our players and stakeholders. We extend our gratitude to UMBRO for their enthusiasm and support.’

As Nigeria Rugby continues to rise on the international stage, merging world-class performance wear with cutting-edge fashion and local identity, the federation continues to pave the way for a new generation of athletes and fans.

Evoto

Evoto

Evoto

Evoto

Evoto

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php