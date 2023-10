Nigerian singer and NATIVE Records star Odumodublvck has dropped his much-anticipated mixtape, “Eziokwu.”

The mixtape features collaborations with Blaqbonez, Amaarae, Bloody Civilian, Wale, Reeplay, Teezee, PsychoYP, Ecko Miles, and previously released hit songs like “Dog Eat Dog II” featuring Cruel Santino and Bella Shmurda, “Picanto” with Zlatan, “Firegun” with Fireboy DML, “Declan Rice”, and “MC Oluomo.”

