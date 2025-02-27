Connect with us

Enugu Get Ready: Jameson City Takeover Is Set to Hit Park Mall on March 1st

1 hour ago

On March 1, 2025, Jameson Irish Whiskey will bring its distinctive City Takeover experience to Enugu at Shoprite Polo Park Mall. This evening will blend Enugu’s warm heritage with its signature vibrant energy. Designed to foster connection, creativity, and fun, this event invites residents and visitors to come together for an unforgettable evening.

Enugu is famed for its rich history and buzzing atmosphere, and it is against this backdrop that Jameson City Takeover will showcase local music and surprise performances that reflect the city’s particular flavour.

More than just a party, it’s an experience that will bring Enugu’s creative scene to life in an unpretentious and friendly atmosphere. Guests can look forward to smooth Jameson cocktails, gourmet junk food, and a thrilling lineup of live entertainment that will keep the energy up all night.
Among the many exciting acts set to perform that evening are Blaqbonez, Slow Dogg, Zyno with DJ TGarbs, Loopy, Youngest, and Bigswag, all riding on the Wheels of Steel.

We’re excited to bring the Jameson experience to Enugu,” said Evane Chenuet, Marketing Director for Pernod Ricard Nigeria. “It’s all about enjoying good moments, great music, and even better company, right here in a city with a proud past and a bright future.”

As excitement builds, Jameson invites everyone in Enugu to participate in an evening focused on having a good time. Visit @JamesonNgr for updates and join the conversation using the hashtag #Jamesoncitytakeover.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.

About Jameson Irish Whiskey

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is one of the best-selling Irish whiskeys in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

Related Topics:
