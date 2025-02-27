Bloom & Unwind: Selfie Week Nigeria’s Wellness Festival Set for March 8–9 in Port Harcourt

Selfie Week Nigeria is set to host an extraordinary Wellness & Creativity Festival in Port Harcourt, bringing together women for a rejuvenating and inspiring experience on March 8–9, 2025.

This two-day festival is packed with wellness activities, engaging conversations, shopping, creative workshops, and immersive experiences designed to empower, energize, and connect women in a vibrant, supportive environment.

Announcing the event on their official Instagram page, Selfie Week Nigeria shared:

“Get ready to Bloom & Unwind at the Selfie Week Wellness Festival with an incredible lineup of activities designed to inspire, energize, and connect you:

Yoga Session – Find your balance and inner peace.

Dance Aerobics & Afro-Latin Dance – Move to the rhythm and feel the joy.

Wellness Conversations – Empowering discussions on self-care and well-being.

Craft & Art Therapy – Unleash your creativity and relax your mind.

Shopping Experience – Explore unique products and support local vendors.

Networking & Marketing Opportunities – Connect and grow with like-minded women.

Live Performances and much more!”

Event Details

Date: March 8–9, 2025 Venue: Lush Gardens, Port Harcourt



Time:

Saturday: 8:00 AM – 8:30 PM

Sunday: 10:30 AM – 10:00 PM

Theme: “Bloom & Unwind” – A festival dedicated to wellness, creativity, movement, and self-care for women.

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, a wellness advocate, a creative mind, or simply looking for a fun and relaxing weekend, the Selfie Week Wellness Festival has something for everyone.

With a dynamic mix of fitness sessions, hands-on activities, engaging discussions, and a vibrant marketplace, this festival is designed to rejuvenate your mind, body, and spirit.

The headline sponsor for this year’s Selfie Week Wellness Festival is Providus Bank, reinforcing its commitment to supporting women and fostering community engagement.

Other sponsors and partners include: Lush Gardens, Dezua Events, Uncover Skincare, Wingside, Marley & Blue, Good Faith Yoga Studio, Go Green, Akpos Okudu, Pass It On With Debbie, RediscoveringU, and Do Stores.

Ticket Information

General Admission

₦5,500 (Online)

₦10,000 (At the Gate)

All-Day Access + Workout Session (Yoga & Dance Aerobics)

₦25,000 (Online – Limited Spaces)

₦35,000 (At the Gate)

All-Day Access + Crafting Session (Paint Therapy or Candle Making)

₦25,000 (Online)

₦30,000 (At the Gate)

Get your tickets online here

