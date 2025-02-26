Imperial Black Debuts in Port Harcourt: An Unveiling of Bold Sophistication

Following its successful launch in Lagos and Abuja, Imperial Black is bringing its signature blend of sophistication and cultural vibrancy to Port Harcourt.

On February 26, 2025, the city will experience an exclusive unveiling of this premium whisky, promising an unforgettable evening filled with music, fashion, and immersive brand experiences.

The launch will feature electrifying live performances by Fantastic Four and DJ Rekii, setting the stage for an exhilarating night of entertainment.

Adding to the event’s allure, a fashion runway showcase will spotlight a unique fusion of heritage and contemporary designs, delivering a stunning visual spectacle for attendees. Ensuring a seamless flow of excitement, the event will be hosted by the charismatic Barango, whose dynamic presence will elevate the launch.

From pulsating beats to stylish expressions of culture, Imperial Black’s Port Harcourt launch is set to be a multi-sensory experience like no other. Attendees can look forward to signature serves crafted to highlight the whisky’s exceptional blend, an invitation to savour refinement in every sip.

Speaking on the anticipated unveiling, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer at Pernod Ricard India, shared: “We are very proud to introduce our latest offering, Seagram’s Imperial Black, which has been specially curated as an ode to the unstoppable ‘Naija Spirit.’ We are proud to push the boundaries of blending excellence & craftsmanship with this exquisite expression of select American grain spirits and the finest Scotch malts, offering a smooth and more refined finish. The arrival of Seagram’s Imperial Black marks a significant milestone in our endeavor to drive premiumization by offering a unique experience that will be loved by the quality-seeking Nigerian consumer.”

Bodam Taiwo, Head of Portfolio, Bond & Connect at Pernod Ricard Nigeria, added,

“Imperial Black is a bold expression of individuality and excellence. Crafted with precision and a deep understanding of true refinement, it speaks to those who appreciate quality, character, and an elevated experience. We’re introducing something distinct to Nigeria – something that redefines moments of celebration.”

Imperial Black stands as a testament to those who ‘Dazzle in the Spotlight’ and ‘Celebrate the Vibe of Naija.’ This meticulously crafted blend combines select American grain spirits with the finest Scotch malts, resulting in a smooth and refined taste that speaks to the discerning Nigerian palate.

Port Harcourt, the stage is set. Get ready for an evening where music, fashion, and premium whisky converge in a celebration of culture and excellence. And for those who seek to continue the experience, Imperial Black will be available for purchase at any store near you.

Seagram’s Imperial Black Blended Whisky

Seagram’s Imperial Black Blended Whisky – The Master’s Select is one of the world’s best-selling whiskies, crafted from a fine blend of American grain spirits and the finest Scotch malts. Blended to perfection, it delivers hints of fruit, oak, and a whisper of smoke, resulting in a smooth, refined taste appreciated by whisky connoisseurs worldwide.

Seagram’s Imperial Black Exclusive Collection Whisky received the Gold Quality Award from Monde Selection Quality Institute in 2022, honouring its exceptional blend and craftsmanship. A blend you truly deserve to Celebrate the Vibe of Naija.

About Pernod Ricard Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.

