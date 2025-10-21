An Evening of Culture, Glamour, and Music: How Jesse King’s “Rebirth Concert” Went Down

The Civic Centre in Victoria Island transformed into a vibrant display of colour, rhythm, and nostalgia on Sunday, October 19, 2025, as Nigerian Highlife legend Jesse King, affectionately known as Bùgá, hosted the highly anticipated “Rebirth Concert”. This event celebrated over two decades of musical brilliance and cultural impact.

Themed “Back to Highlife – The Rhythm of Our Culture”, the concert attracted an impressive gathering of personalities from the Nigerian entertainment and business sectors. Notable attendees included filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, media mogul D1 Adeneye, music veteran Seyi Shodimu, broadcaster Kenny Saint Brown, and entertainment executive Wale Oluwaleimu, all of whom came together with hundreds of fans and industry colleagues to honour Jesse King’s enduring artistry.

The concert was supported by the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE), Eko Rice, Optimus Bank, and Providus Bank, emphasising the significance of corporate backing in preserving Nigeria’s musical heritage.

As guests arrived at the prestigious Civic Centre, they were greeted by an atmosphere rich in cultural pride. The venue was adorned with traditional motifs and elegant décor, creating a fitting backdrop for an evening devoted to celebrating the essence of Nigerian Highlife.

The night began with energetic performances from a lineup of talented artists, including Veentage Band, Sammy, Peter De Rock, Most Precious, Ibitayo Jeje, Yemmy TPX, and Judeworldstar. Each artist set the tone with electrifying renditions that seamlessly blended traditional rhythms with a contemporary flair.

When Jesse King finally took the stage, the crowd erupted in applause. Dressed in his signature Yoruba-inspired attire, Bùgá delivered a soul-stirring performance that brought the audience on a journey through time, revisiting classics that defined the golden era of Highlife while also introducing new, refreshed sounds that represented his artistic evolution.

In his remarks, Jesse King shared his inspiration for The Rebirth Concert, stating:

This concert aims to bridge the gap between the old and the new Bùgá. It’s about blending depth, wisdom, and lyrical genius with contemporary times. It’s about keeping our culture alive through music.

The event’s success was also credited to Lawunmi Osode, the founder of LA Luxxe Events, whose team executed the production with exceptional attention to detail. Known for curating premium events, Osode ensured that guests enjoyed a luxurious, seamless experience, complete with fine dining, exquisite lighting, and a sound system that accentuated every note.

She reaffirmed her commitment to excellence, saying:

Our goal was to create not just a concert but a luxurious cultural experience. The Rebirth Concert reflects the beauty of Nigerian tradition wrapped in modern sophistication.

Beyond the music and glamour, the evening was a testament to Jesse King’s unwavering dedication to promoting Nigerian Highlife. This genre continues to influence modern Afrobeat, Afropop, and world music.

As the event concluded, one message resonated clearly: The Rebirth Concert was not merely a musical performance but a revival of cultural pride, a celebration of legacy, and a reminder of the timeless power of Highlife music in uniting generations.

For fans who missed the live experience, updates, highlights, and exclusive content are available via Jesse King’s official pages, @officialbuga and @laluxxe_events.

Indeed, Jesse King’s “Rebirth Concert” was more than just an event; it was history set to rhythm.

