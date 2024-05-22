Yanmo Omorogbe Talks Building a Fintech Company on the Final Episode (S1) of “Business and Booze”

On the final episode of season 1 of “Business and Booze,” presented by Culture Custodian, host Koye ‘K10’ sits down with Yanmo Omorogbe, the co-founder and chief operating officer at Bamboo, a fintech company.

A visionary entrepreneur celebrated for her resilience and innovation, Yanmo shares her remarkable journey. From her childhood dream of working in oil and gas (at the young age of 11), her path took a surprising turn towards chemical engineering and ultimately, entrepreneurship with the creation of Bamboo.

She delves into the challenges and triumphs of launching a business during the COVID-19 pandemic and offers insights into her leadership style and investment techniques. She speaks candidly on the responsibility of managing people’s money and the trust placed in her and her team.

Catch up on all the previous episodes of season 1 here.

Watch the final episode with Yanmo below: