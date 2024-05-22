Broda Shaggi, Diane Russet, Tobi Bakre... Meet The Cast of Elozonam's New Series "My Name Is Zozo"

Connect with us

BN TV

Elozonam’s upcoming series, “My Name Is Zozo,” is about Zozo, a budding actor who’s just landed his big break. However, the quest for his next big role continues. Zozo, alongside his exasperated personal assistant Annie, faces a series of hilarious challenges as he navigates the complexities of achieving his dream.

Elozonam wears two hats for the series, acting as both the producer and the lead character, Zozo. He’s assembled an impressive cast, featuring Nollywood stars like Ini Dima-Okojie, Tobi Bakre, Efe Irele, and Munachii Abi. The series also boasts appearances from popular Big Brother Naija personalities: Diane Russet, Erica Nweledim, Saskay, and Atteh Daniel. Rounding out the cast are Hilda Baci, Layi Wasabi, Ohu Valentine, Opeyemi Franklin, and Koye ‘K10,’ among others.

The first episode of “My Name Is Zozo” drops on the 24th of May.

Watch the teaser:

See some BTS of the series:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E L O⚡️O N A M (@elozonam)

See some members of the cast below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E L O⚡️O N A M (@elozonam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E L O⚡️O N A M (@elozonam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E L O⚡️O N A M (@elozonam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E L O⚡️O N A M (@elozonam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E L O⚡️O N A M (@elozonam)

