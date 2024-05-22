All You Need To Know About Nana Akua Addo’s Futuristic Style for #AMVCA10

Connect with us

German-born Ghanaian style icon Nana Akua Addo is known for her resounding fashion statements. For a few years, she hasn’t failed to knock socks off with ground-breaking red-carpet looks at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

From breaking grounds in stunning Gaurav Gupta in 2020 to pushing boundaries in edgy Cary Santiago in 2023, the thrills of this style star’s fashion statements continue to linger on in the hearts and on the mouths of viewers long after the event. It was no different at the 10th AMVCA where Nana showed out in an ethereal and audacious ensemble.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NANA AKUA ADDO (@nanaakuaaddo)

This year, Nana chose an indigenous creative team for her sensational 3D wearable art look, masterminded by Ghanaian Yoli Komsoon and Yartel, assisted by Nigerian Ezinne Olivia.

She paired the futuristic outfit with the exquisite Endless Echo Hat by award-winning Couture Hat designer and inventor Heidi Lee, a sculptural marvel that framed her face in a symmetrical halo of avant-garde elegance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NANA AKUA ADDO (@nanaakuaaddo)

Heidi Lee received the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) Costume Institute Accessory Design Award in 2012 for her Cocktail Parasol Hat and Parasol Skeleton Hat designs.

Her work straddles the intersection of art, fashion, design and technology, challenging and summoning it’s viewer on a universal level to evaluate conceptual art. Featured at Silicon Valley Fashion Week and on notable publications like Vogue, New York Times, Heidi Lee is one of the leading artists of our day.

As a Professor, she lectures at Parsons School of Design and New York University School of Professional Studies. Her clientele includes big stars like Beyoncé, J.lo, Billy Porter, Pat McGrath, Anne Hathaway, Madonna, G-Dragon, Lady Gaga, Missy Elliott, Ms. Lauryn Hill, and now Nana Akua Addo!

Nana kept her makeup clean with earth tones and her hair was sleeked back into a knot. Nana accessorised with small hoops and a costume ring. Her look was a masterclass in modern elegance. It pushed boundaries while remaining undeniably sophisticated, proving once again why she’s a force to be reckoned with on the fashion landscape. This wasn’t just a dress, it was a work of art.

See more of her below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NANA AKUA ADDO (@nanaakuaaddo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NANA AKUA ADDO (@nanaakuaaddo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NANA AKUA ADDO (@nanaakuaaddo)

Watch Nigerian Photographer Felix “Crown” Adebayo unveil some BTS details from the creative process:

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @nanaakuaaddo

Dress: @yoli_koomson, @ezinneolivia_styling & @yartelgh

Endless Echo Hat: @heidi_337

Hair: @adefunkeee

Makeup: @flirtyfacesbybee

Photo: @felixcrown

