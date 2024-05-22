Beauty
If You Like Clean Girl Aesthetics, You will Love Mary Edoro’s Sophisticated Glam for #HighTeawithBNS 2024
Hey BellaNaijarians,
Spotlight on BellaNaija’s Chief of Staff/Head of Strategy — Mary Edoro in her timeless chic ensemble at High Tea with BellaNaija Style.
Mary rocked a lovely white maxi dress from Nigerian womenswear brand Bloom, featuring a halterneck and sultry lace-up back detail that added a touch of allure to the classic silhouette.
She paired the lovely outfit with bold Andrea Iyamah silk earrings, nude heels, and a multi-coloured beaded petite handbag. Styled into a chic bun with delicate face-framing tendrils, her frontals added a soft touch to a pretty snatched facebeat. Blending classy and chic, her look captured the “Sophisticated Elegance“ theme of the day.
See pictures of Mary at the M.A.C.ximal Booth below:
See more pictures of Mary at High Tea with BellaNaija Style below:
CREDITS
Bellastylista: @themaryedoro
Dress: @bloom.womenswear
Earrings: @andreaiyamah
Hair: @hairbyannson
Makeup: @jessicajoseph_mua
Photos: @klalaphotography & @insignaonline