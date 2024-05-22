Connect with us

If You Like Clean Girl Aesthetics, You will Love Mary Edoro's Sophisticated Glam for #HighTeawithBNS 2024

All You Need To Know About Nana Akua Addo's Futuristic Style for #AMVCA10

A Bridgerton Affair: 10 Fantastic Beauty Looks from the African Premiere of the 3rd Season

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Top 12 Looks from the African Premiere of Bridgerton S3 | Vote Your Fave

12 Stunning Beauty Looks from the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA)

Met Gala 2024: See How Imaan Hammam Glowed Like the Sun in Custom Swarovski Ensemble | WATCH

Making The Shift: Thinking about Body Weight with Self-love & Better Understanding | WATCH

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: These 12 Looks Commanded Attention at the 10th AMVCA

"Their Hair Never Matched Our Colour" Candius Diallo on Hair Extensions & African Women with Omon Odike

98,000 Swarovski Crystals Look Breathtaking on Anok Yai at the 2024 Met Gala | WATCH

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Spotlight on BellaNaija’s Chief of Staff/Head of Strategy — Mary Edoro in her timeless chic ensemble at High Tea with BellaNaija Style.

Mary rocked a lovely white maxi dress from Nigerian womenswear brand Bloom, featuring a halterneck and sultry lace-up back detail that added a touch of allure to the classic silhouette.

She paired the lovely outfit with bold Andrea Iyamah silk earrings, nude heels, and a multi-coloured beaded petite handbag. Styled into a chic bun with delicate face-framing tendrils, her frontals added a soft touch to a pretty snatched facebeat. Blending classy and chic, her look captured the Sophisticated Elegance theme of the day.

 

Watch Mary giving her introductory speech as the convener of the day, hit the ▶ button below:

 

Mary Edoro speaking at High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024

Mary Edoro in conversation with the officially amazing Chef Hilda Baci and actress Idia Aisien during a Keynote Session at High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024

See pictures of Mary at the M.A.C.ximal Booth below:

See more pictures of Mary at High Tea with BellaNaija Style below:

Mary Edoro at the M.A.C.ximal Booth

Mary Edoro at the M.A.C.ximal Booth

Mary Edoro with Uche Pedro, Founder/CEO at BellaNaija

Mary Edoro with Rewa Udoji

Mary Edoro with Idia Aisien

Mary Edoro with Mimi Onalaja

Mary Edoro with Motunde Ibironke

Mary Edoro with Motunde Ibironke & Lade Adisa

Mary Edoro with MAC Cosmetics Representatives at High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @themaryedoro

Dress: @bloom.womenswear

Earrings: @andreaiyamah

Hair: @hairbyannson

Makeup: @jessicajoseph_mua

Photos: @klalaphotography & @insignaonline

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

