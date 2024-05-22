If You Like Clean Girl Aesthetics, You will Love Mary Edoro’s Sophisticated Glam for #HighTeawithBNS 2024

Hey BellaNaijarians,

Spotlight on BellaNaija’s Chief of Staff/Head of Strategy — Mary Edoro in her timeless chic ensemble at High Tea with BellaNaija Style.

Mary rocked a lovely white maxi dress from Nigerian womenswear brand Bloom, featuring a halterneck and sultry lace-up back detail that added a touch of allure to the classic silhouette.

She paired the lovely outfit with bold Andrea Iyamah silk earrings, nude heels, and a multi-coloured beaded petite handbag. Styled into a chic bun with delicate face-framing tendrils, her frontals added a soft touch to a pretty snatched facebeat. Blending classy and chic, her look captured the “Sophisticated Elegance“ theme of the day.

Watch Mary giving her introductory speech as the convener of the day, hit the ▶ button below:

See pictures of Mary at the M.A.C.ximal Booth below:

See more pictures of Mary at High Tea with BellaNaija Style below:

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @themaryedoro

Dress: @bloom.womenswear

Earrings: @andreaiyamah

Hair: @hairbyannson

Makeup: @jessicajoseph_mua

Photos: @klalaphotography & @insignaonline

