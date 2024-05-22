Connect with us

Where Luxury Meets Nightlife: All You Need to Know About Club Red's Exclusive Events in Nigeria

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Club Red, an exclusive members-only community, is redefining premium nightlife experiences in Nigeria. Its specially curated events offer a sophisticated atmosphere where luxury and unforgettable moments meet.

Club Red partnered with Element House (Spektrum Entertainment) in April to host an exceptional soirée at Sol Beach Oniru. The event featured celebrated Kenyan DJs Suraj and Euggy, who ignited the night with vibrant house music that delivered an electric atmosphere for dancing, networking, and pure enjoyment.

Commenting on the partnership, Ronny Jagtiani, founder of Spektrum Entertainment, noted, “At Element House, we strive to provide an atmosphere for our guests to unwind, relax and savour the experience.

Our collaboration with Club Red has significantly elevated this ambience, offering unparalleled experiences for our guests and enriching the Nigerian nightlife scene.”

Also in April, Club Red collaborated with an elite nightclub Voyage Lagos. The April 27th event was a night of world-class entertainment headlined by Afrobeats star Skiibii. The experience left guests exhilarated, leading one guest to remark,

“This was the perfect blend of music and an effortlessly upscale experience. Club Red delivers a remarkable way to recharge after a long week.”

Club Red curates exclusive gatherings at top-tier venues, attracting a like-minded community that values sophistication. Its events cater to adults 18 and above, providing a fresh, unmatched experience. Members of the exclusive community can expect unparalleled entertainment driven by Nigeria’s top influencers, celebrities, and DJs.

Catch up on all the non-stop fun and excitement with Club Red on Instagram & Twitter.

See Pictures from Club Red events in April below:

Sponsored Content

