Banky W Gets Candid About Business & Family on "Who's In My House" with Hawa Magaji

"It Took Months of Planning To Make Osas Ighodaro's Dress" - Veekee James on "Rubbin' Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

If You Like Clean Girl Aesthetics, You will Love Mary Edoro's Sophisticated Glam for #HighTeawithBNS 2024

All You Need To Know About Nana Akua Addo's Futuristic Style for #AMVCA10

Yanmo Omorogbe Talks Building a Fintech Company on the Final Episode (S1) of "Business and Booze"

Broda Shaggi, Diane Russet, Tobi Bakre... Meet The Cast of Elozonam's New Series "My Name Is Zozo"

Ini Dima-Okojie, Mawuli Gavor & Damilola Adegbite Star in Pan-African Thriller "The Skeleton Coast"

Kotrell Releases Uplifting Gospel Single "Only You"

Tems Takes "Born In The Wild" & "Love Me Jeje" to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tyla, Gunna & Skillibeng Ignite the Streets in "Jump" Music Video

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On this episode of “Who’s In My House,” Hawa Magaji sits with the multitalented artist, Banky W (Banky Wellington) for a delicious meal of suya and bread. But the real treat is the insightful chat that unfolds about his businesses and how he maintains his privacy while in the spotlight.

A singer, rapper, actor, entrepreneur and politician, Banky W explains how he juggles his diverse pursuits while being the best dad and husband.

Watch here:

