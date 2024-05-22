“It Took Months of Planning To Make Osas Ighodaro’s Dress” – Veekee James on “Rubbin’ Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Fashion designer Veekee James took the seat on Channels TV’s “Rubbin’ Minds” with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. Sharing the spotlight with the host, Veekee shared her experience designing show-stopping dresses for style icons like Osas Ighodaro, Toke Makinwa, Uche Montana, and Tomike Adeoye at the recent Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. Impressively, three of these stunning designs made the BellaNaija Style’s “Best Dressed” list.

According to Veekee, she has held the honour of designing Osas Ighodaro’s AMVCA dresses for the past three years, and she shares a glimpse into the creative process behind Osas’ stunning outfit, from conception to completion.

The 60-minute show also explored Veekee’s inspiring journey. From her upbringing in Lagos’ Ajegunle neighbourhood to her wedding and the launch of her fashion business, Veekee opened up about her signature corset designs and the standout moment that made her a social media sensation: Tomike Adeoye’s stunning wedding dress.

But the conversation didn’t stop there. She also shared her opinions on the recent controversy of celebrities tagging fashion designers when celebrities post dresses on social media.

Rubbin’ Minds is a 60-minute live talk show that discusses youth-oriented issues and includes interviews with entertainment personalities in the country.

Watch the conversation here: