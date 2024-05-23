Olatowun Candide-Johnson Discusses Building Bridges for Nigerian Women on “Omon’s Couch”

On this episode of “Omon’s Couch,” Omon Odike is joined by Olatowun Candide-Johnson, the founder and chief executive officer of GAIA Africa, a pioneering women’s business and social club in Lagos.

In this conversation, Olatowun shares her career journey as a corporate and commercial law practitioner for over 30 years, and how she’s navigated the challenges of establishing an exclusive space that fosters connections among top female executives in the country.

You’ll also get to hear about her impressive 30+ years of experience in corporate and commercial law, business development and governance of multinational corporations.

Watch here: