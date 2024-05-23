Connect with us

Olatowun Candide-Johnson Discusses Building Bridges for Nigerian Women on "Omon's Couch"

Ify's Kitchen Serves Up a Flavourful Nigerian Vegetable Sauce with Yam

"It Took Months of Planning To Make Osas Ighodaro's Dress" - Veekee James on "Rubbin' Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Banky W Gets Candid About Business & Family on "Who's In My House" with Hawa Magaji

If You Like Clean Girl Aesthetics, You will Love Mary Edoro's Sophisticated Glam for #HighTeawithBNS 2024

All You Need To Know About Nana Akua Addo's Futuristic Style for #AMVCA10

Yanmo Omorogbe Talks Building a Fintech Company on the Final Episode (S1) of "Business and Booze"

Broda Shaggi, Diane Russet, Tobi Bakre... Meet The Cast of Elozonam's New Series "My Name Is Zozo"

Ini Dima-Okojie, Mawuli Gavor & Damilola Adegbite Star in Pan-African Thriller "The Skeleton Coast"

Kotrell Releases Uplifting Gospel Single "Only You"

Olatowun Candide-Johnson Discusses Building Bridges for Nigerian Women on “Omon’s Couch”

On this episode of “Omon’s Couch,” Omon Odike is joined by Olatowun Candide-Johnson, the founder and chief executive officer of GAIA Africa, a pioneering women’s business and social club in Lagos.

In this conversation, Olatowun shares her career journey as a corporate and commercial law practitioner for over 30 years, and how she’s navigated the challenges of establishing an exclusive space that fosters connections among top female executives in the country.

You’ll also get to hear about her impressive 30+ years of experience in corporate and commercial law, business development and governance of multinational corporations.

Watch here:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

