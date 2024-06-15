Ayra Starr Shines Bright on Chris Brown’s 11:11 Tour

Ayra Starr is on the first leg of her journey as a special guest on Chris Brown’s 11:11 tour and has been having fun!

The star is not only captivating fans with her previously released hits like “Bloody Samaritan,” but also giving exclusive first listens to new tracks from her sophomore album (The Year I Turned 21) with tracks like “Goodbye” and “Last Heartbreak Song.” Ayra is offering a taste of the exciting project to come.

Beyond the stage, get an exclusive look behind the scenes of Ayra’s life on the road. This glimpse into her world captures the hustle and bustle of her tour life and intimate moments of reflection and joy.

Enjoy!