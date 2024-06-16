Connect with us

BN TV Living

Chioma Okoye Opens Up on Motherhood & Support Systems on "Mums Next Door

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Shines Bright on Chris Brown's 11:11 Tour

BN TV Music

Boj & Adekunle Gold Serve Beach Vibes in "Love Garden" Visualiser

BN TV Music

Watch Fave in the Music Video for "Controllla"

BN TV Music

Watch Ice Prince & Seyi Vibez in Music Video of "Accidentally"

Beauty BN TV Style TRAVEL

BN Travel Style Diary: Let’s Go to Maldives with Jackie Aina & Denis Asamoah

BN TV Movies & TV

Ayo Edebiri Talks "The Bear" Season 3 & Voicing Envy in "Inside Out 2" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Beauty BN TV Living Relationships

Denola Grey & Dodos Uvieghara Reveal Their Best-Kept Beauty Secrets | WATCH

BN TV Inspired

Akah Nnani Discusses Faith, Marriage & Personal Growth on "Toke Moments" with Toke Makinwa

BN TV Events Music

Tems Kicks Off World Tour With An Electrifying Performance in London | Watch Highlights

BN TV

Chioma Okoye Opens Up on Motherhood & Support Systems on “Mums Next Door

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

This week’s episode of “Mums Next Door” features Chioma Okoye, a pharmacist and new mom. In a candid conversation with host Maria Chike, Chioma opens up about her pregnancy journey, the challenges of bonding with her newborn, and her overall experience with motherhood so far.

Chioma doesn’t shy away from discussing the difficulties she faced, particularly her postpartum struggles that left her feeling overwhelmed and isolated. However, she also shares the turning point with her husband’s return from the Big Brother Show, highlighting the importance of a strong support system in navigating motherhood.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Father’s Day 2024: Babajide Duroshola Shares Tips on Balancing Career with Fatherhood

Chaste Inegbedion: Exploring The Importance of Fatherhood in “Bad Boys”

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: Adopting Mindsets to Save Our Children from Poor Food Choices

Sharon Enemuoh: Why Routine Eye Exams Are Crucial at Any Stage in Life

“Work & Life in Dubai”: Our New Series with Mayowa Adegoke Explores the Lives of Africans in Dubai
css.php