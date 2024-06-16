Chioma Okoye Opens Up on Motherhood & Support Systems on “Mums Next Door

This week’s episode of “Mums Next Door” features Chioma Okoye, a pharmacist and new mom. In a candid conversation with host Maria Chike, Chioma opens up about her pregnancy journey, the challenges of bonding with her newborn, and her overall experience with motherhood so far.

Chioma doesn’t shy away from discussing the difficulties she faced, particularly her postpartum struggles that left her feeling overwhelmed and isolated. However, she also shares the turning point with her husband’s return from the Big Brother Show, highlighting the importance of a strong support system in navigating motherhood.

Watch below: