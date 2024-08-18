Shola Ogudu Reflects on Parenting, Tough Love & Life with a Teenager in “Mums Next Door”

The final episode of “Mums Next Door” season 1 has arrived, featuring Shola Ogudu, a proud mother of a 13-year-old son. In this heartfelt conversation, Shola opens up to Maria Chike, about tough love, the importance of self-confidence, and her special bond with her teenage son.

Shola reflects on the absence of a “parenting manual,” her hopes for having more children, and the bittersweet journey of raising a son transitioning into his teenage years. She shares her excitement for his growth but admits she misses the innocence of his younger days.

Watch the final episode below: