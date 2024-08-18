Connect with us

BN TV Living

Shola Ogudu Reflects on Parenting, Tough Love & Life with a Teenager in “Mums Next Door”

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired News Style

Black Girl Magic: Jackie Aina Shines at White House Creator Conference

BN TV Living

Stephanie Coker & Bolanle Olukanni Dish on Self-Care with Osas Ighodaro on “Spa With Osas”

BN TV Music

Ric Hassani Brings "Love & Romance" to Life in an Emotional Video

BN TV Music

Tim Godfrey & Moses Bliss Celebrate Divine Blessings in New Single "Evidence"

BN TV Music

Watch Tiwa Savage Perform "One Heart" in New Lyric Video for "Ozi: Voice of the Forest"

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Scoop Style

#BBNaija S9: Nelita's Anita Ukah Stunned in Red & Black for Her Birthday, See the Lewks

BN TV Music

Mercy Chinwo & Chioma Jesus Celebrate the Goodness of God in "Too Many Reasons"

BN TV Music

Watch Crayon Perform His New Romantic Single "Tete"

BN TV Music

Olamide, Asake & Fireboy DML Light Up the Screen with "Uptown Disco" Music Video

BN TV

Shola Ogudu Reflects on Parenting, Tough Love & Life with a Teenager in “Mums Next Door”

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

The final episode of “Mums Next Door” season 1 has arrived, featuring Shola Ogudu, a proud mother of a 13-year-old son. In this heartfelt conversation, Shola opens up to Maria Chike, about tough love, the importance of self-confidence, and her special bond with her teenage son.

Shola reflects on the absence of a “parenting manual,” her hopes for having more children, and the bittersweet journey of raising a son transitioning into his teenage years. She shares her excitement for his growth but admits she misses the innocence of his younger days.

Watch the final episode below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php