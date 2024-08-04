Connect with us

BN TV Living

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Talks Motherhood, Support Systems & Parenting Styles on "Mums Next Door"

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Movies Movies & TV Style

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

BN TV Music

Nosa & Abbey Ojomu Ignite Revival with "Deep Calleth" from TSOAK Sessions

BN TV Events Movies Nollywood Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: Uche Montana & Nollywood Stars at 'The Betrayed' Movie Premiere in Lagos

BN TV Living TRAVEL

Did Trevor Noah Answer Your Question About South Africa? Find Out Here

BN TV Cuisine

Joyful Cook's Easy Homemade Milk Ice Cream is A Perfect Weekend Indulgence

BN TV Music

Ada Ehi’s New Single "Definitely" Celebrates Unwavering Faith

BN TV Music

Shenseea & Wizkid Team Up in "Work Me Out" Music Video

BN TV Music

Amazon Music Unveils "Ayra Starr: Dare to Dream"—A New Documentary on Her Rise to Fame

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Celebrating Onyeka Onwenu, the Multitalented Icon Who Harmonised Love and Resilience Through Art

BN TV

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Talks Motherhood, Support Systems & Parenting Styles on “Mums Next Door”

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

In the 10th episode of “Mums Next Door,” Maria Chike sits down with entrepreneur and YouTuber Cynthia Obi-Uchendu to discuss her pregnancy journey, the importance of a strong support system, her firm parenting style, and more.

The conversation kicks off with rapid-fire questions that showcase Cynthia’s motherly nature. They explore her parenting journey, what it’s like to be a mum of two girls, and the crucial role of a support system that allows her to take a step back and be the best version of herself.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Rach Idowu Looks Into What it Means to Live With ADHD

Financial Jennifer: Understanding Stock Investing and Why Nigerian Banks Are Selling Shares

Aderonke Adesola is Promoting the Yoruba Language & Gender Equality in Sports Media

Adesewa Olofinko: The Influence of Pan-African Women Organisation in Shaping Africa’s Narrative

Pemi Aguda, Samuel Kolawole, Uche Okonkwo & Others Shortlisted for The 2024 Caine Prize for African Writing
css.php