Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Talks Motherhood, Support Systems & Parenting Styles on “Mums Next Door”

In the 10th episode of “Mums Next Door,” Maria Chike sits down with entrepreneur and YouTuber Cynthia Obi-Uchendu to discuss her pregnancy journey, the importance of a strong support system, her firm parenting style, and more.

The conversation kicks off with rapid-fire questions that showcase Cynthia’s motherly nature. They explore her parenting journey, what it’s like to be a mum of two girls, and the crucial role of a support system that allows her to take a step back and be the best version of herself.

Watch the video below: