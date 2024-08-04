Connect with us

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic's Premiere | WATCH

Tejiri Duke Honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti with Bold Fashion Statement at Biopic’s Premiere | WATCH

Reimagining an African Patriot!

Have you ever wondered what Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (FRK) would wear today? Look to Nigerian fashion artist and model, Tejiri Duke, for all the cues you need as she reimagined the African matriarch for a chic red carpet look that’s attracted applause from Gen-Z to the aged.

Jiri, as she’s fondly called, slayed the popular Iro, Buba, and Ipele look from FRK’s famous picture in a sculpting dress with a side slit and shoulder piece, perfectly mimicking FRK for the Lagos-premiere of the namesake biopic by Bolanle Austen-Peters.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TeJiri Duke (@jiriduke)

Turning heads and making history, Jiri’s FRK-inspired look was an impressive artistic move at the premiere, a true testament to her style and brilliance featuring a meticulously crafted tube dress with interesting stripe detailing and a plain upper bust strip that perfectly matched her shoulder piece. The chic dress was layered with a white lace buba.

Jiri paired the breathtaking ensemble with her locs styled into a top bun and bangs. She rocked a “no makeup” look and wore a simple pearl choker with matching pin-up pearl earrings.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch the outfit come together:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Jiri exuded a powerful aura reminiscent of the fearless matriarch. A vision of regal elegance and cultural pride! This look was more than just fashion; it is a statement, a celebration of our heritage, and a timeless tribute to a woman who shaped our nation of resourceful, strong, and resilient changemakers.

What a great way to pay homage to the iconic activist!

BellaStylista: @jiriduke
Outfit: @shopjiri

Avatar photo

