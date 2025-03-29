The 7 Most Nominated Films Everyone’s Talking About at #AMVCA2025

The 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is shaping up to be a celebration of African cinema at its finest, with “Seven Doors,” “Lisabi: The Uprising,” “Skeleton Coast,” and “Christmas in Lagos” leading the pack as the most nominated films this year.

The prestigious annual ceremony, organised by MultiChoice and Africa Magic, honours excellence in film and television, spotlighting outstanding performances, compelling storytelling, and technical brilliance.

With eleven nominations, ‘Seven Doors’ is this year’s most recognised film, receiving nods in categories such as Best Indigenous Language (West Africa), Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Director, Best Sound Design, Best Scripted Series, Best Writing (TV Series), Best Make-Up, Best Art Direction, and Best Music Score.

Hot on its heels is ‘Lisabi: The Uprising,’ with ten nominations, including Best Movie, Best Indigenous Language (West Africa), Best Lead Actor, Best Costume Design, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Design, Best Makeup, Best Editing, and Best Art Direction.

‘Skeleton Coast’ follows closely with eight nominations, earning recognition in Best Movie, Best Writing (Movie), Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Music Score, and Best Director.

‘Christmas in Lagos’ also stands out with six nominations, including Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing, Best Art Direction, Best Costume Design, Best Writing (Movie), and Best Movie.

Matching this is ‘Inkabi,’ which also secured six nominations across major technical and storytelling categories, including Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Design, Best Music Score, Best Director, and Best Movie.

With five nominations each, ‘Freedom Way’ and ‘House of Ga’a’ are among the most recognised films this year. ‘Freedom Way’ received nods for Best Supporting Actor, Best Sound Design, Best Music Score, Best Writing (Movie), and Best Movie, while ‘House of Ga’a’ picked up nominations for Best Supporting Actor, Best Writing (Movie), Best Costume Design, Best Director, and Best Movie.

These films, alongside many others, will battle it out across various categories, reflecting the richness, diversity, and creativity that define African cinema.

Here’s a look at the films that have dominated the nominations at the 11th AMVCA.

Lisabi: The Uprising

Produced by Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji and Victoria Akujobi, and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, “Lisabi: The Uprising” takes us back to the 18th century, telling the story of Lisabi, the fearless warrior who led the Egba people in their fight for freedom.

What starts as quiet resistance quickly turns into an all-out rebellion against the oppressive Oyo Empire, with battles, betrayals, and leadership struggles shaping Lisabi’s journey from an ordinary farmer to a legendary leader.

Lateef Adedimeji takes on the lead role, bringing Lisabi’s determination to life, while Ibrahim Chatta plays Songodeyi, the ruthless tax collector enforcing Oyo’s rule. Odunlade Adekola steps into the role of the powerful Alaafin of Oyo, with Adebimpe Oyebade, Ibrahim Itele, Olarotimi Fakunle, Jide Awobona, Gabriel Afolayan, Seun Akindele, Kelvin Ikeduba, Olumide Oworu, Boma Akpore, Kola Ajeyemi, and Roseline Afije rounding out the cast. Shot in Abeokuta, the film captures the raw beauty of its historical setting.

Seven Doors

Femi Adebayo delivers a gripping historical drama with “Seven Doors,” a story about power, culture, and the weight of tradition. Directed by Femi Adebayo, alongside Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani, the series takes viewers back to 18th and 19th-century Nigeria, where a king’s duty to his people clashes with his personal life.

In “Seven Doors” Femi Adebayo steps into the regal role of a Yoruba king, Adedunjoye, a simple man who loves his wife and children, while Chioma Akpotha portrays his Igbo queen, bringing to life a tale of kingship, kinship, family, love, betrayal, and restitution. Their union, a symbol of harmony, soon becomes a battleground when Adedunjoyee was asked to become the King of Ilara Kingdom as the Kingship has gotten to his family lineage. As tensions mount, the story unravels against a backdrop of cultural forces that shape their world.

Joining Femi Adebayo and Chioma Akpotha in “Seven Doors” are an all-star cast including Adebayo Salami, Ronke Oshodi, Muyiwa Ademola, Jide Kosoko, Aisha Lawal, Yinka Quadri, and Gabriel Afolayan, among others.

Skeleton Coast

If you’re into adventure films with a sense of mystery, “Skeleton Coast” might be one to check out. Directed by Robert O. Peters, this pan-African production brings together actors from across the continent, including Thapelo Mokoena (South Africa), Ini Dima-Okojie (Nigeria), Tjuna Daringo (Namibia), Mawuli Gavor (Ghana), Damilola Adegbite (Nigeria), and Cindy Mahlangu (South Africa), alongside Hollywood’s Eric Roberts.

Set against the infamous Skeleton Coast backdrop, the film follows a group of Black African scientists on a daring quest to find the mythical Blunamite gem. However, their pursuit takes an unexpected turn as they uncover a shocking secret beyond imagination.

Christmas in Lagos

Jade Osiberu’s “Christmas in Lagos“ brings love, self-discovery, and December chaos to the big screen, following multiple characters as they navigate relationships during the festive season.

Fiyin (Teniola Aladese) is healing from heartbreak and believes her best friend, Elo (Shalom Obiago), could be her soulmate. But when he returns from New York with plans to propose to his secret girlfriend, Yagazie (Angel Anosike), things take an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Gbemi (Shaffy Bello) finds herself at a crossroads between her longtime boyfriend (Wale Ojo) and her high school sweetheart (Richard Mofe-Damijo). And then there’s Ivie (Rayxia Ojo), who comes home from London for a Detty December experience but ends up falling for Ajani (Ladipoe).

The holiday romance showcases a talented Nollywood cast, including Shaffy Bello, Wale Ojo, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Shalom C. Obiago, Rayxia Ojo, Teniola Aladese, Angel Anosike, and Folu Storms. The film also features top Afrobeats stars such as Waje, Adekunle Gold, Ayra Starr, and Ladipoe.

Freedom Way

Afolabi Olalekan’s directorial debut, “Freedom Way,” is a compelling drama that explores the challenges faced by a startup navigating a hostile regulatory environment and police harassment. This gripping narrative examines the far-reaching impact on the lives of nine individuals as their worlds collide amidst the turmoil.

It stars Debo Adedayo (Mr Macaroni), Meg Otanwa, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Akintola, Mike Afolarin, and Femi Jacobs.

House of Ga’a

“House of Ga’a” is a historical drama directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters. The story is set in the 18th-century Oyo Empire and focuses on Bashorun Ga’a (Femi Branch), a powerful leader whose desire for control leads to unexpected consequences.

The film shows how Ga’a’s actions affect his family, his people, and the stability of the empire. It’s a tale of power struggles, loyalty, and the high price of ambition.

The star-studded cast includes Femi Branch, Mike Afolarin, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Ibrahim Chatta, Dele Odule, Bimbo Manuel, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo, Gabriel Afolayan, Jide ‘JBlaze’ Oyegbile, Seun Akindele, ⁠Yemi Blaq, Adeniyi Johnson, Muyiwa Ademola, Willam Benson, Gbenga Titiloye, and ⁠Kunle Coker.

Inkabi

“Inkabi” is a South African action drama directed by Norman Maake. Set in the gritty streets of South Africa, the film follows Frank (played by Tshamano Sebe), a retired hitman turned taxi driver, and Lucy (played by Michelle Tiren), a young woman working at a downtown casino. After Lucy witnesses a murder, she becomes a target and turns to Frank for protection, drawing him back into his violent past.

The movie stars Tshamano Sebe, Michelle Tiren, Andile Masai, Dumisani Dlamini.