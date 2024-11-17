Femi Adebayo’s Directorial Debut “Seven Doors” Explores Kingship & Family Dynamics | Watch Trailer

What happens when culture, history and drama intertwine? Femi Adebayo invites us to find out in his directorial debut, “Seven Doors.” Premiering on Netflix this December 13, the limited series transports viewers to 18th and 19th-century Nigeria, weaving intrigue with themes of love, power and tradition.

In “Seven Doors” Femi Adebayo steps into the regal role of a Yoruba king, while Chioma Akpotha portrays his Igbo queen, bringing to life a tale of kingship, kinship, family, love, betrayal, and restitution. Their union, a symbol of harmony, soon becomes a battleground when a Hausa investor arrives with plans that challenge the kingdom’s traditions. As tensions mount, the story unravels against a backdrop of cultural forces that shape their world.

After the success of “Jagun Jagun,” which took home awards at the AMVCA and AMAA, Femi Adebayo is ready to captivate audiences again with “Seven Doors.” Reflecting on what makes this project so special, he shared:

This is SEVEN DOORS! A limited series project which blood, sweat, and complete dedication was put in to make it work. The entire crew, cast, and I were committed from the start to making this project as authentic and compelling as possible. Trust me when I say, this is nothing like you have ever seen before!

Joining Femi Adebayo and Chioma Akpotha in “Seven Doors” are an all-star cast including Adebayo Salami, Ronke Oshodi, Muyiwa Ademola, Jide Kosoko, Aisha Lawal, Yinka Quadri, and Gabriel Afolayan, among others.

Watch the official trailer below and get set for the premiere on December 13