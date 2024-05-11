Big Win for “Breath of Life” at the #AMVCA2024! | See Full Winners List

The winners of the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards are in high spirits and revelling in their well-deserved wins for all their hard work in African film and television to be recognised for this prestigious event. The event took place at the Eko Hotel & Suites and was hosted by IK Osakioduwa for the tenth time consecutive year. Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu, and Adams Ibrahim, aka VJ Adams also returned as red carpet hosts.

“Breath Of Life” stole the show, taking home 6 golden statuettes out of eleven nominated categories. Other notable winners include “Over The Bridge,” which dominated the visual categories with awards for best art direction and best cinematography. “Funmilayo Ransome – Kuti” also had an awesome night, taking home awards for best costume design and best writing movie.

See the full list of winners and nominees below:

Best Movie

A Tribe Called Judah

The Black Book

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

Breath of Life (BB Sasore, Derin Adeyokunnu and Eku Edewor) – WINNER

Over The Bridge

Blood Vessel

Mami Wata

Best Supporting Actress

Joke Silva (Over The Bridge)

Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)

Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun)

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) – WINNER

Tana Egbo-Adelana (Ijogbon)

Ejiro Onajaife (Madam Koikoi)

Eliane Umuhire (Omen)

Best Supporting Actor

Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)

Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)

Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) – WINNER

Itele D Icon (Jagun Jagun)

Gregory Ojefua (This is Lagos)

Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)

Ropo Ewenla (Over The Bridge)

Best Lead Actor

Richard Mofe-Damijo (The Black Book)

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life) – WINNER

Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

Marc Zinga (Omen)

Lateef Adedimeji (Jagun Jagun)

Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)

David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

Gideon Okeke (Egun)

Best Lead Actress

Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)

Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Kehinde Bankole (Adire) – WINNER

Evelyne IIy (Mami Wata)

Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)

Segilola Ogidan (Over The Bridge)

Lucie Debay (Omen)

Best Director

C.J Fiery Obasi

Moses Inwang

Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo

Bb Sasore (Breath Of Life) – WINNER

Johnscott Enah

Kayode Kasum

Tolu Ajayi

Best Makeup

Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)

Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)

Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) – WINNER

Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)

Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun)

Best Writing Movie

Breathe Of Life – BB Sasore

Over The Bridge – Tosin Otudeko

Fumilayo Ransome Kuti – Tunde Babalola – WINNER

Jagun Jagun – Adebayo Tijani

Afamefuna – Anyanwu Sandra Adaora

ATCJ – Funke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh & Akinlabi Ishola

Mami Wata – CJ Obasi

Best Art Direction

Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)

Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)

Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) – WINNER

Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)

The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)

Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)

Omen (Eve Martin)

Best Costume Design

Daniel Obasi (Breathe of Life)

Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)

Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome – Kuti)

Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun) – WINNER

Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)

Best Writing in TV Series

Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)

Wura (Season 2)

Visa on Arrival

MTV Shuga Naija

Volume (Mona Ombogo) – WINNER

Masquerades of Aniedo

Slum King

Best Sound Design

Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)

Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)

Grey Jones Ossai (Breath of Life and Blood Vessel) – WINNER

Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)

Best Cinematography

Mami Wata

Jagun Jagun

Ijogbon

Blood Vessel

Breath of Life

Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu) – WINNER

Omen

Best Digital Content Creator

Layi Wasabi (Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement) – WINNER

Taooma (The Boyfriend)

Lizzy Jay (National Treasure)

Elozonam, Jemima Osunde & Angelina Idoko (Hello Neighbour)

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

The Passenger

Nana Akoto

Apo

Irora Iya (Adeniyi Joseph Omobulejo and Allen Onyige) – WINNER

Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)

Best Short Film

Broken Mask (Kagho Idhebor) – WINNER

Eighteenth Year

Masquerades of Aniedo

A Place Called Forward

T’egbon T’aburo

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

What Will People Say

Date My Family Zambia

Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives) – Nnodim Chigozie George – WINNER

Royal Qlique (Season 2)

The Irabors’ Forever After

Best MNet Original Series (Unscripted)

Lol Naija (Season 1)

Nightlife in Lasgidi

The Real Housewives of Lagos (Season 2)

GH Queens (Season 2)

Muatle Mwanza Unscripted (Season 2) – Ayebea ‘BZ’ Darko – WINNER

Best MNet Original Series (Scripted)

The Slum King

Half Open Window

Itura (James Kalu Omokwe) – WINNER

The Passenger

Magic Room

Best Series Scripted

Volume

Wura (s2)

Slum King (Chinenye Nworah) – WINNER

Itura

Chronicles

Best MultiChoice Talent Factory Series

Grown

Her Dark Past – WINNER

Somewhere In Kole

Full-Time Husband

The 11th Commandment

Mfumukaz