Movies & TV
Big Win for “Breath of Life” at the #AMVCA2024! | See Full Winners List
The winners of the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards are in high spirits and revelling in their well-deserved wins for all their hard work in African film and television to be recognised for this prestigious event. The event took place at the Eko Hotel & Suites and was hosted by IK Osakioduwa for the tenth time consecutive year. Toke Makinwa, Uti Nwachukwu, and Adams Ibrahim, aka VJ Adams also returned as red carpet hosts.
“Breath Of Life” stole the show, taking home 6 golden statuettes out of eleven nominated categories. Other notable winners include “Over The Bridge,” which dominated the visual categories with awards for best art direction and best cinematography. “Funmilayo Ransome – Kuti” also had an awesome night, taking home awards for best costume design and best writing movie.
See the full list of winners and nominees below:
Best Movie
A Tribe Called Judah
The Black Book
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti
Breath of Life (BB Sasore, Derin Adeyokunnu and Eku Edewor) – WINNER
Over The Bridge
Blood Vessel
Mami Wata
Best Supporting Actress
Joke Silva (Over The Bridge)
Bimbo Akintola (The Black Book)
Fathia Williams (Jagun Jagun)
Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life) – WINNER
Tana Egbo-Adelana (Ijogbon)
Ejiro Onajaife (Madam Koikoi)
Eliane Umuhire (Omen)
Best Supporting Actor
Timini Egbuson (A Tribe Called Judah)
Alexx Ekubo (Afamefuna)
Demola Adedoyin (Breath of Life) – WINNER
Itele D Icon (Jagun Jagun)
Gregory Ojefua (This is Lagos)
Levi Chikere (Blood Vessel)
Ropo Ewenla (Over The Bridge)
Best Lead Actor
Richard Mofe-Damijo (The Black Book)
Wale Ojo (Breath of Life) – WINNER
Stan Nze (Afamefuna)
Marc Zinga (Omen)
Lateef Adedimeji (Jagun Jagun)
Gabriel Afolayan (This is Lagos)
David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)
Gideon Okeke (Egun)
Best Lead Actress
Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)
Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)
Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)
Kehinde Bankole (Adire) – WINNER
Evelyne IIy (Mami Wata)
Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)
Segilola Ogidan (Over The Bridge)
Lucie Debay (Omen)
Best Director
C.J Fiery Obasi
Moses Inwang
Adebayo Tijani And Tope Adebayo
Bb Sasore (Breath Of Life) – WINNER
Johnscott Enah
Kayode Kasum
Tolu Ajayi
Best Makeup
Feyisayo Oyebisi (A Tribe Called Judah)
Francesca Otaigbe (Over the Bridge)
Campbell Precious (Mami Wata) – WINNER
Hadizat Gambo (Mojisola)
Hakeem Onilogbo (Jagun Jagun)
Best Writing Movie
Breathe Of Life – BB Sasore
Over The Bridge – Tosin Otudeko
Fumilayo Ransome Kuti – Tunde Babalola – WINNER
Jagun Jagun – Adebayo Tijani
Afamefuna – Anyanwu Sandra Adaora
ATCJ – Funke Ayotunde Akindele, Collins Okoh & Akinlabi Ishola
Mami Wata – CJ Obasi
Best Art Direction
Mami Wata (C.J Fiery Obasi)
Blood Vessel (Victor Akpan)
Over The Bridge (Abisola Omolade) – WINNER
Breath of Life (Okechukwu Frost Nwankwo, Kelechi Odu)
The Black Book (Pat Nebo and Chima Temple)
Jagun Jagun: The Warrior (Tunji Afolayan)
Omen (Eve Martin)
Best Costume Design
Daniel Obasi (Breathe of Life)
Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)
Bolanle Austin Peters, Ituen Basi, Folake Coker and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome – Kuti)
Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun) – WINNER
Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)
Best Writing in TV Series
Skinny Girl in Transit (Season 7)
Wura (Season 2)
Visa on Arrival
MTV Shuga Naija
Volume (Mona Ombogo) – WINNER
Masquerades of Aniedo
Slum King
Best Sound Design
Ava Momoh (Over the Bridge)
Daniel Pellerin and Amin Bhatia (Kipkemboi)
Grey Jones Ossai (Breath of Life and Blood Vessel) – WINNER
Samy Bardet (Mami Wata)
Best Cinematography
Mami Wata
Jagun Jagun
Ijogbon
Blood Vessel
Breath of Life
Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu) – WINNER
Omen
Best Digital Content Creator
Layi Wasabi (Medical Negligence and Copyright Infringement) – WINNER
Taooma (The Boyfriend)
Lizzy Jay (National Treasure)
Elozonam, Jemima Osunde & Angelina Idoko (Hello Neighbour)
Best Indigenous M-Net Original
The Passenger
Nana Akoto
Apo
Irora Iya (Adeniyi Joseph Omobulejo and Allen Onyige) – WINNER
Love Transfusion (Kiapo Cha Damu)
Best Short Film
Broken Mask (Kagho Idhebor) – WINNER
Eighteenth Year
Masquerades of Aniedo
A Place Called Forward
T’egbon T’aburo
Best Unscripted M-Net Original
What Will People Say
Date My Family Zambia
Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives) – Nnodim Chigozie George – WINNER
Royal Qlique (Season 2)
The Irabors’ Forever After
Best MNet Original Series (Unscripted)
Lol Naija (Season 1)
Nightlife in Lasgidi
The Real Housewives of Lagos (Season 2)
GH Queens (Season 2)
Muatle Mwanza Unscripted (Season 2) – Ayebea ‘BZ’ Darko – WINNER
Best MNet Original Series (Scripted)
The Slum King
Half Open Window
Itura (James Kalu Omokwe) – WINNER
The Passenger
Magic Room
Best Series Scripted
Volume
Wura (s2)
Slum King (Chinenye Nworah) – WINNER
Itura
Chronicles
Best MultiChoice Talent Factory Series
Grown
Her Dark Past – WINNER
Somewhere In Kole
Full-Time Husband
The 11th Commandment
Mfumukaz