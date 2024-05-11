AMVCA2024: Who Will Take Home the Golden Statuette? But First, Let’s Talk Red Carpet Stunning Lewks!

Connect with us

Anticipation is in the air as the biggest night in African entertainment arrives – the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards! The creme de la creme of the continent’s film industry gathers to celebrate outstanding achievements across television, film, digital content, and everything in between. The question on everyone’s mind: who will walk away with the coveted golden statuette?

But before the awards take centre stage, let’s turn our attention to the red carpet, where African celebrities are already serving up major style moments. Tonight, expect nothing short of unforgettable glamour as we witness the artistry of these talented artists.

Osas Ighodaro is breathtaking in a show-stopping outfit designed by Veekee James. The dress itself is a work of art, making a bold statement. Adunni Ade stuns in a classic ensemble from Ann Cranberry, channelling the elegance of old Hollywood with a touch of modern edge and Simi Drey makes a bold statement in a dazzling breastplate paired with a flowing fishtail skirt, and Alexx Ekubo, ever the charmer, arrives with his biggest supporter by his side – his mama! Nothing truly beats a mother’s love.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Toke Makinwa, the red carpet host, is a sight for sore eyes in a gorgeous piece from Veekee James

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa)

Osas Ighodaro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Simi Drey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Nana Akua Addo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Adunni Ade

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Idia Aisien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Dorcas Shola Fapson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Yvonne Jegede

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Lauren Ikeji

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Ireti Doyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Stan Nze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Jemima Osunde

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Eyiyemi Afolayan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Tana Adelana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tana Egbo-Adelana (@tanaadelana)

Moet Abebe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Beauty Tukura

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Elozonam

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E L O⚡️O N A M (@elozonam)

Omowunmi Dada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

