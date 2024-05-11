Events
#AMVCA2024: Who Will Take Home the Golden Statuette? But First, Let’s Talk Red Carpet Stunning Lewks!
Anticipation is in the air as the biggest night in African entertainment arrives – the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards! The creme de la creme of the continent’s film industry gathers to celebrate outstanding achievements across television, film, digital content, and everything in between. The question on everyone’s mind: who will walk away with the coveted golden statuette?
But before the awards take centre stage, let’s turn our attention to the red carpet, where African celebrities are already serving up major style moments. Tonight, expect nothing short of unforgettable glamour as we witness the artistry of these talented artists.
Osas Ighodaro is breathtaking in a show-stopping outfit designed by Veekee James. The dress itself is a work of art, making a bold statement. Adunni Ade stuns in a classic ensemble from Ann Cranberry, channelling the elegance of old Hollywood with a touch of modern edge and Simi Drey makes a bold statement in a dazzling breastplate paired with a flowing fishtail skirt, and Alexx Ekubo, ever the charmer, arrives with his biggest supporter by his side – his mama! Nothing truly beats a mother’s love.
Toke Makinwa, the red carpet host, is a sight for sore eyes in a gorgeous piece from Veekee James
Osas Ighodaro
Simi Drey
Nana Akua Addo
Adunni Ade
Idia Aisien
Dorcas Shola Fapson
Yvonne Jegede
Lauren Ikeji
Ireti Doyle
Stan Nze
Jemima Osunde
Eyiyemi Afolayan
Tana Adelana
Moet Abebe
Beauty Tukura
Iyabo Ojo
Elozonam
Omowunmi Dada
